Jorge Brito, current deputy first of River Plate and candidate for president of the club for the ruling party in the elections that will take place on December 4, praised Enzo Francescoli’s work as manager of the set millionaire after the criticism that the Uruguayan received from one of the opposition leaders.

“We always try to be very respectful of the image of River’s idols. Carrizo, Francescoli, Alonso, Ortega, Gallardo are part of the history and essence of River. Enzo Francescoli is a key part of the management”, The president began his story in dialogue with the Télam agency. Later, he added: “When we arrived eight years ago, many people asked us why we came to River. Now we also feel that the project continues and that there is much more to give to the institution and to the partners ”.

These statements arise after Antonio Caselli’s attack on the Uruguayan figure on Radio Continental. “It is a situation that continues to worry me. When there are so many players who go free because their contract is not renewed on time, I see that there is inefficiency of the technical secretariat and that must be noted because it is the interest of River in the economic sphere. You can not leave top players free and leave without a contract. I don’t see reason. If it happened in a European team that is a Limited Company, surely the person in charge of that would be expelled because it makes them lose a lot of money. I respect him for what he was in River, but in no way can a person follow who left more than 45 players free”, He outlined.

Another who was in the same line as Brito was Carlos Trillo, another of the opposition candidates. “Francescoli had to do with sporting successes; We believe that it has to continue, it is an idol of the club and it is necessary to respect it, the responsibility of the passes is of the managers ”, remarked.

At the end of September, during the launch of the trinomial of River Philosophy (It is completed by Matías Patanian and Ignacio Villarroel as vice-presidents), the leader praised Francescoli’s work and anticipated Infobae the continuity of the idol, whose bond ends in December of this year. “We don’t want to politicize the name of Enzo, or of any idol. Enzo knows the respect we have for him. If he accepts, he will continue working for the next four years. He has done very well ”, he declared.

“The club was devastated, not only economically and sportingly, but in other aspects, such as access to the pitch. From the hand of D’Onofrio we invite all the idols, the greats of River. (Amadeo) Carrizo was named honorary president. We summoned Enzo (Francescoli) to manage the club’s football, Fernando Cavenaghi returned. Beto Alonso, Pato Fillol and (Ariel) Ortega also accompanied us in different functions. Obviously, Marcelo Gallardo was also hired. We position River at the top of South American football. We managed to carry out infrastructure works in Ezeiza, which provides the first team with tools, a first-rate international playing field, and also works in the educational area. For all that, and for what is coming, River’s partner has high expectations. We want to continue working with these guidelines to leave the club at the top ”, he added.

After several negotiations, the four lists that they will seek to assume in the Millionaire Board of Directors during the 2021-2025 period were defined. The ruling party will go with Jorge Brito, current first vice president of the institution, along with Matías Patanian (he was vice in D’Onofrio’s first term) and Ignacio Villarroel (today the club’s secretary).

Antonio Caselli, after his journey through Burgos in Spain, will run again. On this occasion, he will be with the former soccer player David Trezeguet and the national deputy Nicolás Rodríguez Saá.

Carlos Trillo, who was the promoter of the statues of Ángel Labruna and Marcelo Gallardo (it will premiere on December 9), joined with Matías Barreiro (he will go as the first vocal). The formula will be completed by the deputy for the province of Buenos Aires Alex Campbell and Luis Cejas.

Regarding the closing, the candidacy of Luis Belli was also confirmed (in the 2017 elections he was a candidate for vice president on the Antonio Caselli list). For the vice president positions in this political force are Dolores Pizarro Davicce (Alfredo’s granddaughter) and Mario Jorge Colombo.

