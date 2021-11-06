FromTodoCorazón.mx.- The term ictus refers to any cerebral circulation disorder, usually of abrupt onset, which can be a consequence of the interruption of blood flow to a part of the brain or the rupture of a cerebral artery or vein.

According to the World Stroke Organization (IMO), one in six people will have a stroke at some point in their life. In Mexico, around 150 thousand people a year suffer from it, and it is one of the main causes of death and disability in adults.

The doctor Juan Manuel Calleja placeholder image, a vascular neurologist at the ABC Medical Center, mentioned that this condition occurs more frequently in older adults over 60 years of age and that one in six men and one in four women, especially after menopause, can present it. However, bad habits, such as sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking and lack of physical activity, have caused patients 40 years of age or younger to present it.

In addition to this, people who have risk factors for atherosclerosis (accumulation of fat in the arteries) are candidates for having a stroke. Many of these factors can certainly be modifiable with a change in lifestyle.

The also leader of the Ictus Program at the ABC Medical Center, explains that the disease can be of the ischemic, that is, when an occlusion or blockage of a cerebral artery occurs, producing neuronal damage; it is also known as cerebral infarction. On the other hand, stroke hemorrhagic It is caused by the rupture of a blood vessel that causes bleeding within the brain. In both cases, its sequelae can be permanent if it is not treated quickly.

“The most common form of stroke is in which an artery of the brain is covered, the manifestations appear suddenly with paralysis of the face and the leg or arm on one side of the body, alteration to speak or understand language, the person may also have double vision, headache and very severe dizziness “added the specialist.

The most important recommendation is to detect signs and symptoms early and seek immediate medical attention, since it can be treated with medications that unclog the arteries and reverse blood flow to the brain, thereby reducing damage..

Some of the signs of an ischemic stroke or cerebral infarction are: Dfacial ebility, TOloose arm or leg and La language impairment, if they occur, it is necessary ANDGet in touch, call an ambulance and go to the hospital. The nomenclature GO AHEAD it is used to easily recognize these symptoms. In hemorrhagic stroke or effusion, the patient suddenly develops a very severe headache.

The ABC Medical Center is the only hospital in Mexico internationally certified for the care of cerebrovascular diseases (stroke), certification granted by the Joint Commission International.

The specialist affirms that if these signs and symptoms are not attended to in time, the damage or sequelae are permanent, in some patients the disability is very serious. Among the recommendations that he mentions to prevent it, are: avoid smoking, seek a detection and good control of cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. Have physical activity, eat a healthy and balanced diet, as this can reduce stroke problems by up to 80%.

In accordance with Alejandra Covarrubias Herrera, neurolinguist and neuropsychologist at the ABC Medical Center, “for 14 years the Support Group for stroke patients and families, to offer support and cognitive and language rehabilitation.“

