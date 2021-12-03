When it comes to Christmas decoration, we cannot ignore the lighting, perhaps the most important part since it is present from in centerpieces like the tree to the outside of the house (that if, the latter to be able to be in moderation).

If we want to illuminate in a big way, the best bet is definitely the LED lightsDue to their low consumption and long life, they are perfect to be reused year after year. At Amazon we have found a great offer ranging from strips to garlands, the choice is already a matter of taste and space at home:





In a warm color we have this tube of LED lights with 14 meters in total and a 1.5 meter power cable. An ideal option for any part of the house as it has a flexible design and is marked every two meters, so it can be cut and assembled as required.

Where can we take advantage of it ?: It is compatible both indoors and outdoors, so we can use it to illuminate our balcony or porch, as well as the tree or fireplace. Available on Amazon for 43.99 euros.

Forever Speed ​​14M LED Tube LED Hose Warm White Indoor and Outdoor Hose Strip Lights, LED Strips Suitable for Decoration and Lighting Christmas, Halloween, Wedding, Party, Hotel, Garden





This string of lights has a not inconspicuous totality of 400 LED lights distributed in the shape of a 175 centimeter branch. In addition, it has eight lighting modes and is completely waterproof.

Where can we take advantage of it ?: The design of this cascade-shaped garland with 16 branches is perfect for those who want to light up the Christmas tree without complications; although it is waterproof and compatible with the exterior so we can also decorate our porch with it. We found it on Amazon for 37.99 euros.

Christmas Tree Decoration Lights, 400 LED Christmas Lights, 175cm * 16 Branch Christmas Tree Light String, 8 Lighting Mode IP65 Waterproof Christmas Tree Waterfall String Lights





Another interesting LED strip of lights is this one with two bands of 10 meters each (to cover 20 meters in total), with different tones and light intensities, which we can control from our phone thanks to its app since it has Bluetooth.

Where can we use it ?: As it is a strip of light with different tones and customizable, we can place it on the Christmas tree, on the walls or even behind the TV to create an ambilight effect (and thus use it all year round). We find it available on Amazon for 39.99 euros.

HAYAYO LED Strip 20m, 5050 RGB LED Strip with Remote Control, Bluetooth APP Controlled Music Sync LED Light, LED Lighting for Party Room Decoration [Clase de eficiencia energética A+++]





If we prefer lighting to create a cozy atmosphere, this LED light curtain with 300 bulbs measuring three x three meters and eight different light modes.

Where can we use them ?: We can give life to a window by accompanying the curtain, as in the photo, although being compatible with the exterior we can also place them in the form of garlands on the terrace. We find them on sale today for 19.99 16.99 euros.

Light Curtain, 300 LED String Lights, 3 x 3 m, 8 Lighting Modes, Low Voltage 31 V, Window Decoration, Christmas, Wedding, Birthday, Home, Patio, Waterproof IP44 White





Finally, a kit of LED strips with 10 meters and up to 64 lighting modes that we can even synchronize with the music we choose (from the app and thanks to Bluetooth). Undoubtedly a way to decorate super personalized and in style.

Where can we use them ?: Without a doubt in any part of the house, but since they light up to the sound of music, we can take advantage of them to illuminate the TV, the tree or the area where we usually like to listen to music. We find them on Amazon for only 17.99 euros.

Govee LED Strips 10m, App Control Bluetooth LED Lights with 64 Scene Modes and Music Sync, RGB LED Strip for Room, Kitchen, Party, DIY, Home Decor [Clase de eficiencia energética A]

