Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Return to hogwarts, the long-awaited meeting that will be held by a good part of the actors of Harry Potter to celebrate 20 years of the franchise on the big screen. Let us remember, yes, that said content will be HBO Max exclusive and will be available from next January 1, 2022. What better way to start the year for fans of the famous magician?

The idea of ​​HBO Max was to replicate the success of Friends: The Reunion, but with the cast of Harry Potter and in a landmark location for the franchise: Hogwarts. The trailer for Return to hogwarts makes it clear that on HBO Max they threw the house out the window for world-class production. The actors, in fact, begin their journey by walking down platform nine and three-quarters that leads to the wizarding school.

As you can see in the trailer, a large part of the actors will have a presence in Return to hogwarts. Of course, the main three stand out: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert grint (Ron Weasley). The rest of the participants, below:

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange).

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid).

Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort).

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black).

Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge).

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

James Phelps (Fred Weasley).

Oliver Phelps (George Weasley).

Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley).

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas).

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

Going back to Hogwarts is just the beginning

Return to hogwarts is HBO Max’s first effort to capitalize on the universe Harry Potter. Earlier this year, Tom Ascheim, a former Disney executive, took over the Wizarding World within Warner. Your mission? Identify opportunities for success so that Harry Potter expand into the entertainment sector. This includes, of course, studying how the franchise can fit into the aforementioned streaming video platform, whether with series or movies.

You can be sure that, in the coming years, we will see more productions from the universe Harry Potter beyond the movies of Fantastic Animals. About the latter, by the way, we recently saw the first trailer of its third installment, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.