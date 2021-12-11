In the first half of the year we saw the digital launch of Rising Hell, a retro-style roguelite vertical platformer that made its way to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. Today Strictly Limited Games announced the pre-sale for the physical version of Rising Hell, which will begin on December 12, 2021 at 12 AM CET.

To pre-order Rising Hell In its physical version, go to this link on the Strictly Limited Games page. Here you will find a list with Rising Hell in its physical versions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, both in standard version and in limited edition with special box. Additionally, Strictly Limited Games also has an aluminum Rising Hell art card for sale.

If you are a fan of the metal music and arcade video games without a doubt Rising Hell will catch your attention, because its heavy soundtrack perfectly matches the visual style of the pixelart graphics, The structure of Rising Hell consists of levels that are procedurally generated, in which you must ascend and end everything let it get in your way.

The special edition or Special Limited Edition Rising Hell includes a limited edition box (in addition to the standard box), a poster, an art book, a graphic novel, an official manual, character cards, a sticker and the original soundtrack on CD, making it the definitive edition for any fan of the game.

All content from the Rising Hell Special Limited Edition, by Strictly Limited Games.

In Rising Hell we take on the role of Arok, a mysterious character with a beastly arm that gives him the power to kill demons. Arok’s ultimate goal is to resurrect his master Lucifer, but for that he must escape from the well in which he is, so you must climb killing the hordes of enemies that try to stop your path. Thanks to its arcade gameplay and roguelite structure, Rising Hell is a perfect game for short sessions.

Rising Hell offers fights with epic bossesIn addition to the fact that it is possible to unlock new characters that offer other styles of play. Strictly Limited Games sought to do Rising Hell justice and they did it with the Special Limited Edition, limited to 1,800 copies on Nintendo Switch and 800 on PlayStation 4. On the other hand, the limited edition will have a print run of 2,200 copies on Nintendo Switch and 1,200 on PS4.