Streamlabs is a software company that provides streamers and content creators with the tools to rebroadcast their streaming sessions, including the popular Streamlabs OBS software. A few days ago, Streamlabs announced the launch of another tool in collaboration with Twitch and Xbox: a web-based streaming studio, Streamlabs Studio, designed to help gamers in the field of video consoles to broadcast their games online.

Nevertheless, both the name of the first tool and the website of the second have triggered controversies of great caliber for what many users and professionals in the sector have interpreted as blatant plagiarism. A few hours ago he announced that he would rectify (only) one of those two plagiarisms.





What’s behind the name ‘OBS’?

‘OBS’ is the acronym for ‘Open Broadcaster Software’, an open source program launched years before Streamlabs OBS and from whose code they were inspired, giving it a more user-friendly interface. The problem is that the Streamlabs company added that ‘OBS’ to the name of his program after requesting permission from the developers of his ‘predecessor’ … and being deniedor.

The funniest thing is that before adopting that name (at the beginning of 2019) the software was called TwitchAlerts … but they hadn’t asked Twitch for permission to use it either. It was pressure from that company that motivated them to use another foreign trademark.

Yesterday, taking advantage of the controversy that had arisen around Streamlabs Studio, those responsible for OBS they tweeted explaining the following about what happened around the Streamlabs OBS name:

“When Streamlabs OBS was about to launch, [la compañía] Streamlabs contacted us [para preguntar] on the use of the name ‘OBS’. We kindly ask you not to. Despite that, they finally decided to do it, and continued to use a trademark. We have tried to resolve this in private and have not cooperated at any time. “

The reason for OBS refusal is that they saw coming what finally ended up happening:

“We are often faced with confused users and even companies that do not understand the difference between the two applications. Volunteers in charge of support sometimes come across angry users demanding refunds. We have even had interactions with several companies that do not they had realized that the two applications were completely different. “

In the words of OBS, Streamlabs has respected the terms of the GNU license, but “has ignored the spirit of open source.”

Finally, yesterday Streamlabs released a statement announcing a rectification: will proceed to remove the ‘OBS’ from its name and you will assume “all responsibility for your actions.”

Plagiarizing even Lightstream reviews

But that belated rectification comes at a time when numerous voices from the streaming ‘world’ are charging at Streamlabs for an even bigger and more recent controversy surrounding its new product Streamlabs Studio. Stu Grubbs, CEO of Lighstream, summed it up two days ago On twitter:

“The Streamlabs team should be ashamed. After OBS, now they are copying us from the template to every word on our marketing website.”

Minutes earlier, Lightstream’s corporate Twitter account had put the matter in more scathing terms:

The image included in said tweet pretty well sums up the ‘similarity’ between the two websites. But it’s not just an aesthetic issue, streamer iamBrandon stated on Twitter on Tuesday that even the user reviews collected on the Streamlabs site are a copy:

“I know this because I contacted the people who made those comments myself when I was working at Lighstream.”

Now, multitudes of streamers are pointing out Streamlabs for copying both the software concept and the Lightstream website, and they are announcing his imminent abandonment of your applications if they are not rectified as soon as possible.