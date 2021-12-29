Streaming: What were the numbers for the Twitch, Facebook Gaming and YouTube platforms for 2021?

There are many hours of entertainment that streaming platforms provided in 2021 for millions of people. So much so, that they grew even more than last year. We show you all the statistics, in this note.

Another pandemic year is ending and as always it is necessary to take stock, compare the weight of the good and the bad of 2021. No one is exempt from this exercise, much less the platforms of Streaming that they were the stars of entertainment since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that they saw their content and their numbers grow and grow. Twitch and Facebook Gaming They presented the data on how their year was and we will show you below.

According to a Stream Elements post in collaboration with Rainmaker, the numbers were huge for both Twitch and Facebook Gaming, both of which grew significantly compared to 2020. Here’s the analysis:

Twitch

Twitch is the streaming platform of the moment, there is no other place where so many content creators gather to make their lives. This is also shown by the numbers, since Twitch increased by 45% its viewing hours compared to those obtained during 2020. To be more precise, last year the platform reached 17 billion viewing hours, while in 2021 it exceeded 24 billion.

If we talk about the most viewed categories on the platform, that is the Just chatting, which gathered more than 3.1 billion hours. Completing the top 10, there are no surprises, as they are all video games, being GTA V the silver medal with 2,100 million.

Completing the video game podium we find League of Legends in second place with 1.8 billion already Fortnite in the third with 1000 million. While there are no surprises in the rest of the top 10, there are in the top 20, since New World It is in the 18th position of the most viewed. This is curious, if we consider that it is a new game and that it had an infinity of errors that made it difficult to play it.

Finally, the most viewed streamers on the purple platform continue to be many of the classics. xQcOW He is the lord and lord of the platform as in 2020. However, this year he managed to stay and excel, with more than 261 million hours of viewing. On the Spanish-speaking side Auronplay is the most watched streamer with more than 100 million hours. If you are wondering about the women on the list, unfortunately we only have 2 in the top 100. The first is Amouranth in 33rd place with 45 million, followed by Saddummy in position 85.

Facebook Gaming and YouTube Gaming

Another platform that had a great year was Facebook Gaming, which grew by 47% compared to 2020, going from 3.6 billion hours to a figure of 5.3 billion this year.

Finally, the growth of Youtube, which had large numbers in the first half of the year. The platform got more than 800 billion visits, more than 90 million hours of transmission and more than 250 million uploads.

