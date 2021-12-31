Spider-Man not only appears to have saved New York City in 2021, but to have rescued movie theaters as well.. Spider-Man: No Way Home It has become the first film since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to exceed $ 1 billion in worldwide box office sales.

The new installment of the arachnid superhero whose rights they share in Disney / Marvel and Sony cinemas has achieved what early bets as Tenet, already last year, and several of Marvel as Black widow or Shang-chi They have not got.

The card closes this 2021 with a certain air of being in full recovery at the level of great titles, with the remake / sequel of Matrix, the vision of West side story by Spielberg, the more or less recent premiere of Dune and a good trail of titles that have dared to take the plunge despite the fact that the omicron variant may have gone against them.

That yes, that does not prevent 2021 has not yet been the year of the box office recovery, which is estimated to close the year with a 69% drop compared to 2019, the last normal year.

To this is added that streaming platforms, the most benefited for good and for bad of the new context, have drawn new cards that seem to arrive to change the model of premieres forever. Options such as Premium Access proposed by Disney Plus on film as Black widow or Cruella, simultaneously with its passage through cinemas; or the bet of HBO and Warner in the United States for the simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max for films such as Dune or Matrix Resurrections, are indissoluble. It will be necessary to see what remains of all this, surely a much more mixed model and where the sale of exhibition in theaters never returns to the usual 70/80 days and stays closer to 45.

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

The highest grossing films of 2021

The following graph shows the collection of the highest grossing films this year that is ending, highlighting which ones have had a special relationship with streaming.

As it happened in 2020, the presence of Chinese films stands out: the Asian giant was the first to lift restrictions on cinema last year and this has also meant that its films have captured the TOP-10 in this year, something that , and this is a paradigm shift, before the pandemic did not occur.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film since the start of the pandemic to exceed $ 1 billion at the box office

It is also more than remarkable and has up to a certain tone of back to normal Let Marvel take back these listings. The Spider-Man movies, Shang-Chi, The Eternals or Black Widow have sneaked in, although surely only the first has managed to recover the investment with what was achieved at the box office. Flour from a different sack is what has resulted in the good of Disney Plus as a platform, which has grown lavishly since the spring of 2020.

But did the hybrid premieres work? If you look at the top ten highest grossing films of the year 2021, it is clear that films with an exclusive theatrical release plan were the highest grossing. Nine of the first ten films were exclusive to theaters, while the only one with a simultaneous US premiere on HBO Max that slipped was Godzilla vs. Kong.

Of all the top-grossing movies, the biggest declines in the second weekend at the box office also came from streaming day-and-date premieres. Of the ten largest declines in the second weekend, seven were streaming premieres, with Dune falling 62.42%, Black widow falling 67.84%, Space Jam: A New Legacy, with a drop of 69.15%, or the new Suicide Squad, with 71.49%. Piracy probably also has to do with it.

The titles overdue in 2020 have finally hit theaters

Credit: MGM

The films that are not based on comic characters and that have been part of the top 10 have been the new installment of the saga Fast and furious, Daniel Craig’s last appearance as Bond, both titles having been postponed since 2020. Overall, the good news is that audiences were back to enjoying great movies in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, and several key films sold scores of tickets, helping theaters rebound after a tough 2020.

The half-empty glass element of the 2021 box office figures is when you look at it compared to 2019, where that 69% we cited falls. In other words, the cinema is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

And 2022?

Looking ahead, studios are reverting to exclusive theatrical releases (especially Warner Bros) and there are a number of big hits like The batman, Jurassic World: Dominion Y Black panther 2 that could catalyze more previews (and higher box office numbers) next year around this time. It remains to be seen if it will fully recover or how much of the habits gained from streaming will definitely come to stay.