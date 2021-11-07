José Antonio Bastón Patiño, CEO of Televisa’s cable segment, pointed out in the conference with analysts after his third quarter results, that the new video platforms represent a challenge for restricted television not only for Mexico, but also worldwide. Part of the company’s strategy has been to become a content aggregator to its cable packages, such as Blim, Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime, to set up some of those offerings.

“And we are seeing some incipient results that our triple play sales have remained strong in the last few months. We are very encouraged by that ”, explained the manager.

However, Izzi, a subsidiary of Televisa’s pay TV, reported a 4.2% drop in video subscribers from July to September of this year.

Raymundo Fernández Pendones, deputy general director of Megacable, points out that although many of their subscribers migrated to their triple play offers, the discount that is applied helps them to add subscribers but not to add income. In the third quarter of this year, the Guadalajara company reported a 4.6% increase in its video segment.