The marathons of series and movies on different platforms streamingWhile we were locked up at home from the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like something that happened a long time ago.

With more and more entertainment options away from home, in addition to the rising costs of platforms such as Netflix, more than half of users are thinking of canceling their service. streaming.

Neither does Netflix! This is the new feature of Prime Video for smartphones

This was confirmed by a report published by the agency Sherlock Communications, in which they surveyed users of Internet platforms streaming from six countries, including Mexico.

Cost concern was a common response from respondents. 55% of Mexicans said they were considering canceling at least one service streaming if costs increased.

Without a pandemic, does streaming work?

Photo: Unsplash

With the epidemiological traffic light in green in almost all states, Mexicans resumed their social activities away from home, however, for 35% of those surveyed, this does not affect the time they spend watching content online.

During 2020, one of the main reasons to contract a subscription in more than one service of streaming it was the need to keep the kids entertained.

Watch out Netflix! Prime Video has more users than HBO and Disney +

While for more than half of those surveyed, it was the long-awaited production launches that motivated them to pay for access to a new platform.

It is very common that some titles on a platform, after a while are no longer available, this causes 44% to consider canceling their subscriptions.

Platform ranking

The report also includes a ranking in which it shows which is the one that the public would choose if they had to keep an option.

Netflix remains in the lead being the most popular in Latin America, Prime Video came in second. Others like Star + do not appear on the list since its launch was until 2021.

If you could choose to stay with just one platform of streaming, what would?

Netflix 68%

Amazon Prime Video 11%

HBO Max 11%

Disney + 8%

Blim 2%

Clear Video 1%

You still there? What do you do while watching a series

It is no secret to anyone that many times we see content while doing something else, the report also indicates what Mexicans do while using a web service. streaming.

Some use it to do homework, others more while working at home office, even 10% of those surveyed declared having had sexual intercourse while transmitting movies and series.

And you, will you cancel your membership to any platform due to the price increase?