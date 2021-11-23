ADSLZone Awards – Clipset 2021

This afternoon we have the ADSLZone 2021 awards at the Clipset YouTube channel streaming which will be broadcast from 8:00 p.m., you will be able to see all the winners of technological excellence of this year 2021. Tomorrow we will not only distribute the prizes to the winners, but we will also meet the best operators of the year, best vehicles thanks to Diariomotor and the Tecnoxplora award for the best technology brand of the year, of course, we will also have three special awards as they happen every year: best communication director, director of the year and special award for the best social media strategy.

In the following YouTube video you can see the winners of the 2021 ADSLZone – Clipset Awards:

For the second year in a row, both the ADSLZone Group and Clipset will join forces to present these awards. We must remember that the ADSLZone Group is the audience leader in online technology content in Spain, with ADSLZone, Movilzona, RedesZone, SoftZone, HardZone, La apple mordida and other portals, in addition, we manage Atresmedia and Prisa portals. Clipset with Carolina Denia and Jaun Castromil as managers, is one of the pioneering technology channels on YouTue, and has become a reference channel if you want to be up to date with everything that happens in the world of technology.