Today, Tuesday, November 23, we are going to celebrate in streaming the XII Edition of the ADSLZone – Clipset Awards, starting at 8:00 p.m. you will be able to know the best products and services of the year 2021, in addition, we will have a total of 32 categories in which they will be awarded the best smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, smart watches, hardware equipment and also network equipment. Tomorrow we will have the face-to-face gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, where the main executives of the telecommunications, consumer electronics and motor industries will attend, among many other guests.
ADSLZone Awards – Clipset 2021
This afternoon we have the ADSLZone 2021 awards at the Clipset YouTube channel streaming which will be broadcast from 8:00 p.m., you will be able to see all the winners of technological excellence of this year 2021. Tomorrow we will not only distribute the prizes to the winners, but we will also meet the best operators of the year, best vehicles thanks to Diariomotor and the Tecnoxplora award for the best technology brand of the year, of course, we will also have three special awards as they happen every year: best communication director, director of the year and special award for the best social media strategy.
In the following YouTube video you can see the winners of the 2021 ADSLZone – Clipset Awards:
For the second year in a row, both the ADSLZone Group and Clipset will join forces to present these awards. We must remember that the ADSLZone Group is the audience leader in online technology content in Spain, with ADSLZone, Movilzona, RedesZone, SoftZone, HardZone, La apple mordida and other portals, in addition, we manage Atresmedia and Prisa portals. Clipset with Carolina Denia and Jaun Castromil as managers, is one of the pioneering technology channels on YouTue, and has become a reference channel if you want to be up to date with everything that happens in the world of technology.
Giveaway gifts on Twitter
Not only will you be able to watch the best teams of 2021 streaming at today’s gala, but you will also be able to participate in a large number of raffles that we have already organized, and which will be available from 8:00 p.m. today. You can win a large number of gifts to the entire community that follows the ADSLZone Group, we anticipate that we will have more than 50 devices to raffle and give away, so you must be very attentive to participate in all of them and that you get one of the gifts .
All the draws will be published in the ADSLZone Twitter, so we recommend you follow the account to be aware of everything and be able to participate.
This afternoon we will publish all the winners of the ADSLZone Awards, including the RedesZone Awards for the best network equipment that we can currently have, we will have a total of five categories: best NAS server, best WiFi 6 router, best WiFi 6 repeater with Mesh, best professional WiFi 6 AP and also the best WiFi controller in the Cloud.
Don’t miss out on what’s to come!