Streaming content online is out of date. Long live the music NFT!

The music industry has undergone a massive transformation in recent years. We have seen the advent of the Internet make its mark on music, and most of all 1999 marked the arrival of Napster. This then revolutionary peer-to-peer online streaming service defined an entire generation and allowed musicians to share their creations with the world.

Streaming has become the dominant music format today, through Apple, Amazon, Tencent Music, and the clear category winner: Spotify.. The goal of distribution platforms and services like Spotify is to enable and empower artists to create more without worrying about anything other than honing their craft.

However, that is only on paper: does this utopian ideal reflect reality? Not that much.

Of course, the “transformation” of music in recent decades is evident, but it seems that someone was left behind. And the saddest thing is that those who stayed behind are the same artists who give us all goose bumps, make our feet move and bring the widest of smiles to our faces.

The streaming economy is tough. Platforms like Spotify operate under a business model in which the platform operator takes part in each flow. That makes sense since Spotify offers a better distribution than nothing, but there is still a big problem. Ultimately, it’s about 70% that end up with music rights holders, and the discovery feature tends to put lesser-known artists at a disadvantage to household names. The result is a very heavy distribution funnel that benefits ready-made musicians.

It’s not yesterday’s news that music is still a pretty damp and dark place for most artists trying to make a living by creating and doing the above. The industry is still plagued by revenue-hogging intermediaries seeking to undermine those who matter most. If you’re not like the Taylor Swifts, Billie Eilishes, and Justin Biebers of the world, you’re likely having a hard time making ends meet. And even if you are like them, you are probably not getting your due either.

On the bright side … change is coming. No, cross that out, the change is here.

Ushering in a new era of music

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the underlying technology are introducing an entirely new ball game and level playing field that will enable and empower artists.. What NFTs do is unlock value by making the digital scarcity real and active. At the same time, they allow musicians, designers, and everyone else to exercise control over their work, effectively making them masters of distribution.

Do you remember the first NFT you bought? And do you also remember the feeling after buying it? It felt quite remarkable, didn’t it? That’s another thing about digital collectibles – owning them, stacking them, it’s just intoxicating.

Now, imagine if you could support your favorite artist and get his latest hit straight from him and get the most out of NFT. Let’s say you want to attend a festival full of all your favorite DJs, wouldn’t it be an absolute pleasure to be able to get your ticket straight from the source? And how cool would it be to get a one-of-a-kind personalized personalized proof of attendance with your own name on there as well? Now we are talking.

Alright, that’s all great and will soon be ubiquitous, but what’s the deal with streaming platforms like Spotify? Big question. I surely have good intentions (at least we hope so) and we have moved the needle in the right direction. However, that is not enough in a world riddled with arbitrary numbers and standardized displays.

Reintroduce scarcity and make music feel unique again

The digital scarcity is necessary to create a unique user experience and allow fans to form more lasting and deeper connections with their favorite artists.

As it is, there’s nothing truly unique about music on Spotify – tracks don’t come in limited editions, music connoisseurs can’t get their hands on rare album releases, and Spotify lacks a shortage system. Think about it: if you’re a die-hard fan of Canadian DJ and producer Deadmau5, you’re probably interested in having the number one release of a given track or album.. Or then release # 10, or # 50 – something with a higher intrinsic value that shows your love for a certain artist. Why doesn’t that exist?

Such a “tiered” system of music publishing would certainly benefit the artist, as limited and early editions carry a higher value. At the same time, it also allows fans to grow along with the artist. Take that # 1 release from a Deadmau5 track you own as an example. By the time the track enters, say, the Weekly Top 10, others will see your name right next to it; that way, fans can get a slice of the “fame” cake.

At some point and for whatever reason, it might make sense for a fan to sell that number one NFT release. Would you mind guessing who would get a cut of that sale? Correct – the artist.

Direct one-on-one interaction, a margin of influence for fans, a greater sense of belonging, and deeper connections – that’s one reason, or rather three reasons, why NFTs are on their way to causing their fair share of shaking. at the next Spotify Shareholders’ Meeting. The other? Enable and empower artists and put them back in the driver’s seat.

A new era of creator economics

You see, music streaming platforms took value away from musicians by standardizing everything, and the value of digitization of the last few decades largely created an environment that limits the artist’s control over distribution. With NFTs, this control is now present again: you can program and track anything and do whatever you want with your music if its initial release to the world uses NFT technology.

Oh, and now you can also give your fans a piece of the pie by introducing other creative twists like revenue sharing. The more popular the artist, the happier the fan – everyone wins. Combine that with the ideas outlined above and you have a recipe for success. Who would have thought that was possible?

We are entering a new era of the creator economy, and NFTs are the next logical step to further enable and empower artists.. The time has come to reintroduce scarcity into an industry that is built on uniqueness and leave the driver’s seat free for those best suited to the road.

Move over Spotify; NFTs are coming.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.