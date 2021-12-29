A display case of 15 Game Boys Color in epoxy resin

Logan Paul, one of the most popular youtubers and streamers in the world and a big fan of Nintendo and the Pokémon series, decided to do something special for Christmas. A project somewhat different from its usual content and decided to do a table with Game Boys and epoxy resin That has not been liked too much by part of the fan community. Not because the table has been more or less ugly, for destroying the consoles.

For some time now, YouTube channels dedicated to making projects and crafts with epoxy resin have grown exponentially, they use all kinds of ideas and objects to make creations of all kinds. This is nothing new what Logan Paul has done, in fact this kind of table, Game Boys display case or whatever you want to call it, looks quite good on him, but not spared criticism for using real consoles and not spare parts.

first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 pic.twitter.com/oEtsxJcwyx – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 26, 2021

“Only could have used housings and button replacements totally customized without any electronic gadgets and done that, but destroying the hardware is wrong on so many levels, “comments one user to this Twitter post.” I could have bought covers and buttons from Gameboy. Save money and not wastes a ton of consoles that haven’t been produced for over a decade“, another follower also suggests.

20 years later, an add-on that was never released on the Game Boy comes to light

Although there are also those who point out that this is a very good way to preserve consoles for posterity. “It is debatable whether these GBCs should have been ‘ruined’ for this piece. It would be easier to justify if they were broken, but even if they are not, there are a lot of GBCs out there, even if there are 15 less now, but this also preserves them visually, so consider it. “How about this table made from Game Boys to you? Does it seem like a way to preserve them?

