Forza Horizon 5, the popular racing game Playground Games, is driving the players crazy. For some weeks now, the players of Forza Horizon They have begun to challenge the developers with new records in different game modes, this in order to take the podium and make only players get the best numbers in the world.

The popular streamer ‘Polman‘has achieved one of the most important records of all Forza Horizon 5, has managed to surpass the 516 km of the speed record previous. ‘Polman’ achieved the high speed of 521km with the help of a mega ramp, although it should be mentioned that it was not registered in the system.

Forza Horizon It has hundreds of record figures since its launch, these figures correspond (for the most part) to records made with bots. Some of the records have been created by the game system in order for players to break them. This is exactly what the players are doing.

The last speed record was recorded by a Korean player, who is among the 10 players on the podium of honor. The new recordAs we already mentioned, it was broken by streamer ‘Polman’, you can see how he breaks the speed record in the video above.

Unfortunately, the record will be recorded on video, but not in Forza numbers, the problem is that Polman did not use the Forza Horizon 5 radar to register your mileage among the best in the world. That is, Polman has not broken the previous record of 516 km.