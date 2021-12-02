Streamer finishes all Resident Evil games without damage

The games of Resident Evil, even with their accessibility options, these are not usually easy experiences. I mean, we’re not talking about the most challenging games out there either, but equally the recent feat of this streamer It is worthy of recognition.

A streamer of Twitch known as MattDaRoc managed to finish four classic games of resident Evil without receiving a single hit on each of them. In total, we are talking about Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Each of these games managed to finish in just over an hour, with the exception of Code Veronica which required about two and a half hours. And yes, every time I took damage MattDaRoc I had to receive the game from the beginning without any type of checkpoint in between, making the experience more challenging than it already is.

And speaking of Resident Evil, recently a supposed concept art for the remake of the fourth installment was leaked and here you can see how it is.

Editor’s note: It’s always amazing to see what the community is willing to do with some of these classic games. Needless to say, these types of feats require a ton of training and extensive knowledge of the game, so imagine how much this streamer had to do to finish these classic titles without taking a single hit.

Via: Kotaku