Since its presentation at one of the PlayStation 5 events, Stray is one of the most anticipated independent games of the moment and, of course, it has not wanted to miss its appointment with the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, an event in which the indie publisher has shared news of their next titles. Through a new gameplay trailer, has not only allowed to see the game in motion for the first time, it has also shared the launch window of the game.

Specifically, Stray will come to PS4, PS5 and PC at early next 2022, although there is still no specific date. At the moment, what we have to do is take a look at this commented gameplay trailer where one of the members of BlueTwelve comments on the playable keys of this game starring a cute kitten who has to explore and survive in a dystopian future inhabited by a society of robots and dangerous creatures where a dark secret awaits.

“Lost, alone and separated from his family, a stray cat must unravel an ancient mystery to escape from a forgotten city”, we can read in his file Steam

As we can see, apart from the great graphic finish of the game, Stray is an adventure and exploration game where you have to overcome certain platforms and puzzles to keep advancing. For this, not only will the protagonist’s feline skills be needed, we will also have the help of a nice drone called B-12 that will be able to interact with various electronic devices of the place. In the same way, we can access certain gadgets to deal with those unknown threats in the form of bugs that chase the protagonist in certain sections.

Of course, there will also be times when you can get caresses, relax to background music, and scratch a few armchairs. In the end, a cat is always a cat.

Without a doubt, Stray and his adventurous feline protagonist have won the hearts of thousands of players and it is one of the most anticipated video games by much of the PlayStation and PC community, in the same way that Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which today announced a small delay in its release date.