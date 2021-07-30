Stray, exclusive game of PlayStation, shows new trailer

During a State of Play from last year, Annapurna Interactive revealed Stray, a curious adventure game in which you play a stray cat while walking the streets of a mysterious and strange city. In case you forgot about it, its developers are back with an in-depth look at its gameplay.

In Stray Your main objective will be to return to your family, and to do so, you will have to explore and walk the streets of this city. Exploration is one of the most important elements of the game, and you will find many details about its history hidden in the environments of each level.

Similarly, it was announced that Stray will be available in early 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Source: PlayStation

