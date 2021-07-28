One of the most important parts of health promotion is making people aware of current situations and how they can be faced and / or avoided; Therefore, governments and health institutions have made the decision to launch communication campaigns that promote knowledge for self-care and how to lead a healthier life.

It is no secret that in recent months health has become a fairly important topic to deal with due to the crisis caused by COVID-19 worldwide; Therefore, the governments of different countries have taken the reins of the matter and have shared campaigns informing citizens what are the necessary measures for protection and self-care or how to act in the face of a medical emergency.

To create a successful health communication campaign, it is necessary to establish its objectives, which can be:

Inform about a specific product or service

Highlight benefits of products or services

Position a brand

Persuade or motivate to action

Health Strategies are 100% focused on health problems, so they will be aimed at solving problems that can affect the family, society and / or the economy, therefore, they require an approach that takes into account health care and the other institutions that may or may not be involved.

Once you have established what you want to achieve with this campaign, it is necessary to establish key points, such as:

Identify local health problems, which basically correspond to the needs of the population that are linked to disease prevention, virus control and their spread Establish priorities, which means that it must be cataloged if it is something emergent, urgent, priority or that can wait, obviously without losing sight of prevention. Develop programs and campaigns aimed at all areas that meet the objective of preventing diseases and / or spreads Evaluate the impact of the campaigns at the local and hospital level, ensuring that it is comprehensive and that it covers all the actors involved in the process. Implement improvements that will be determined after measuring the results of the health campaigns.

So health campaigns are created with the establishment of objectives, the identification of target audiences and topics to be addressed, the development of programs, the stipulation of budgets, the choice of media and the launch of the same.

If health campaigns achieve prevention and guarantee access to care centers, then it will be a sign that the advertising strategy met its objectives.