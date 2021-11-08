Yesterday was Stranger Things Day, and Netflix celebrated it by showing a new trailer for the popular series. He also revealed important information.

Yesterday Netflix celebrated the Stranger Things Day, on November 6. If you are a fan of the series you will know that in its first chapter, Will Byers disappeared on November 6, 1983.

Also showed a new trailer for Stranger Things 4, and revealed the launch window and chapter titles. Here you can see the trailer for Stranger Things 4 with Spanish subtitles:

The leading children grow by leaps and bounds, so the scriptwriters have to change the year in which the plot takes place. This is not The Simpsons …

This fourth season takes place in spring 1986. In the trailer we can see how Eleven lives in California, where it seems that she has integrated into the institute … more or less.

But this is Stranger things, so at the end of the trailer mysterious things start to happen and explosive.



If you are looking forward to the new season, we are sorry to say that you are going to have to wait a long time.

Netflix has confirmed in a tweet that Stranger Things 4 will be released in summer 2022, without putting a specific date. So it may be in June, or it may be in September … There are still a few months left.

To ease the jug of cold water, he has also revealed the titles of the episodes of season 4. In total there will be 9 episodes.

The list that follows contains SPOILERS, so if you don’t want to know anything about the season, skip it:

The Hellfire Club Vecna’s curse The monster and the superhero Dear billy The Nina project Immersion The Hawkings Laboratory Massacre Dad The host

Titles bait, for fans to start speculating about its content.