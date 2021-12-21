Final Fantasy is a franchise known to absolutely everyone, since it has more than 20 years behind it, and more than 15 numbered installments launched on the market, finding several masterpieces among the repertoire. It completely changed the JRPG and the video game industry in general, and Square Enix is ​​not going to stop releasing deliveries, at least in the short / medium term, as we have already seen with their latest announcements. It is one of these latest announcements that brings us here today, and it is that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin shows new cinematics and gameplay.

Both cinematics and gameplay footage can be viewed in a direct made by Square Enix itself where they have showed new aspects of the title, such as the equipment menu, skills, or pre-order bonuses. We can see that, since the first time the title was shown, it has improved a lot in many aspects, although it will be necessary to enjoy the final version for ourselves to know if it has been worth this wait or not.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin shows new cinematics and gameplay

Final Fantasy VII Remake already has a release date on PC

In matters of narrative it is still too early to speak, but the playable part will be a delightBecause from what has been tested in the demos and seeing that Team Ninja is in charge of the development of the work (parents of Ninja Gaiden or the Nioh saga), we can be calm.