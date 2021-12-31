Car concepts are … One world. A nightmare world, in many cases. We present you the 10 strangest that you may not know or do not want to know.

01. Buick Signia (1998)

Buick has made good style cars muscle-car, but what about this Signia It was not exactly a success. It was unveiled at the 1998 Detroit Fair. An ugly exterior, with an even worse art deco interior.

Even the floor in the back slid out to put the luggage in the trunk. Good engineering move, because that way it took you less time to get into the car, away from the strange eyes that were going to associate you with this picturesque vehicle.

02. Plymouth Voyager III (1990)

If a utility vehicle had had a child with a minivan, something like this would have come out. A risky bet of Plymouth by space, although it did not finish curdling.

Existing vans or motorhomes, who is going to buy something like that? The guy who must have asked that question must have been having coffee, because they would have saved valuable effort at the American company.

03. BMW E1 (1991)

As an owner and admirer of the M brand, these lines are hard to write. Giving a vote for this Bmw E1, he was ahead of his time. Had one sodium sulfate battery of 19 kWh that offered an autonomy of almost 250 kilometers.

But the universe wanted to balance things out (it sounds a bit like Marvel, but yeah), and the prototype it burned during a transport, burning part of a nearby building. Anyway, things that happen.

04. Chrysler Atlantic (1995)

Let’s see, let’s stop the rotaries. This one isn’t exactly ugly. I mean, it’s not great, but it’s an interesting interpretation of the 1930s racing cars, style Bugatti Atlantique (That is where the name is said to come from).

Well, the play didn’t work out well and it never hit the market. I had a hole in a Museum from Chrysler in Michigan, but it closed in 2016 so we ran out of the Atlantic.

05. Citroën Berlingo Berline Bulle (1996)

Lots of B’s ​​in the name. Letter B for ‘enough already, Citroën‘. That’s what they must have thought at the 1996 Paris Motor Show when they saw this car.

The roof is strange, the doors, the rear window … There is something about the car, if not all, that does not quite add up. But it never went into production, so everyone was happy.

06. Honda Fuya-jo (1999)

It appeared at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1999. That is, while Sling had the best ones working on it Honda Civic EK9 Type R, others were dedicated to designing this. Its name means “city without sleeping.”

From the shock, we suppose. The idea was to attract young partiers to stay indoors with music, drinks, and more. Anyway, those with the good ideas were on the floor where the Civic was developed, of course.

07. Toyota Celica Cruising (1999)

Toyota modified his Celica to turn it into a pick-up with spoiler. A style that does not convince. But it is that placing a headrest on the spoiler was the height of aerodynamics.

And not only did they not settle for this, but the concept was presented with a matching trailer of which it is better that you do not see photos if you want to sleep.

08. Mercedes 190E Stadtwagen (1981)

Well, this car is respected. Yes, because A class they were born from him, so all your designer sins are forgiven. Stadtwagen translates to “city car”. In Mercedes they radioed one of their 190E test to see if they could make it smaller.

Well, this came out. It wasn’t the best decision ever, of course. They wanted to fill a market gap below 190E, but those people sure preferred to walk to their destinations, really.

09. Volkswagen Futura (1989)

The gull wings were graceful in a Mercedes 300SL, but not here. The Spaceship – Car – Concept Vehicle Hybrid Volkswagen five-seater … It wasn’t going to work. It was clear.

And those windows were going to be a headache for more than one workshop if they broke. It was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1989, and that’s how 2000 cars should look. Good thing they didn’t hit the mark.

10. Porsche C88 (1994)

This was a prototype built by the very Porsche for him chinese market. It was unveiled at the 1994 Beijing Auto Show, after the Chinese government asked companies to suggest cars they wanted to build in the region.

Anyway. Now him C88 is in the Porsche museum in Stuttgart, in the far corner, probably next to the bathroom door. And the less you get, the better.

And yes, for sure there are many more concepts lost, but with 10 we are all doing well. Just enough to have a laugh, not go to bed in horror without being able to sleep and still appreciate the automotive industry and its brands. A mistake is made by anyone, and these cars at least were never produced. Not like him Fiat multipla. Better … Enough for today.

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrigo García Vita.