Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the organizing body of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The complex global situation caused by the coronavirus health crisis makes planning any event, regardless of its relevance, a rather complex task. EFE / Organizing Committee FIFA Qatar 2022



The focus of many international media this week was on the dangers that a person from the LGTBI + community could face if they decide to attend the Qatar World Cup as a spectator in less than a year. But the truth is that “displays of affection” will not only be a problem for a gay person. Potentially, they will be for everyone.

“They (homosexuals) will come to Qatar as fans of a soccer tournament. They can do what any other human being would do. What I’m saying is that Qatar, from the point of view of public display of affection, is conservative. “

The phrase is from Nasser Al Khater, head of the Qatar 2022 organizing committee, to CNN.

Beyond the exponential growth – economically and at the world image level – of the small emirate in the Persian Gulf, there are aspects in which the country is extremely backward: homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and the penalties range from prison to prison. death, although specialized organizations indicate that there is no data that this has happened.

But it is prohibited. Nor are “displays of affection” generally allowed. If a man or a woman kisses their partner in a public space, male or female, they can get into serious trouble.

It is true that international hotels and their bars tend to function almost as an “offshore” area, but visitors should be very careful not to unleash their passion on the streets. That is, to kiss your partner.

Thus, the football party will be a strange party, a party with gagged passion.

The issue is shaping up to be a stone in Qatar’s shoe in the coming months, as are allegations of slave labor or unacceptable conditions. The Doha government claims to have made significant progress in this regard, but international human rights organizations believe that this is not the case.

Quite a problem, too, for Gianni Infantino, FIFA president and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It is not a World Cup that he has “chosen” – the venue was granted in 2010, during the presidency of Joseph Blatter – but he is today the top boss of world football, the responsibility is inevitably his.

And if Lewis Hamilton showed his support to the LGTBI + community during the recent Formula 1 Grand Prix, Australian Josh Cavallo, a footballer for Adelaide United, told “The Guardian” a few days ago that he would not feel safe in Qatar. Cavallo jumped to the front pages weeks ago by declaring himself gay, the first major footballer in Australia to do so.

@JoshuaCavallo

“I read something similar to that (they) apply the death penalty to homosexuals in Qatar, so it is something that scares me very much and I would not want to go to Qatar for that,” he said.

And that saddens me. After all, the World Cup is in Qatar and one of the greatest achievements as a professional footballer is playing for your country, and knowing that it is in a country that does not support gays and puts our own lives at risk, yes. It scares me and makes me rethink: is my life more important than doing something really good in my career? “

Al Khater says no, that is not the way to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Nobody feels threatened here, nobody feels unsafe. The idea that people don’t feel safe here is false. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, everyone is welcome here … everyone will feel safe here. Qatar is a tolerant country. It is a welcoming country, it is a hospitable country ”.

Incredibly, and although it is true that Qatar is in fact a much more tolerant country than most of its neighbors, a simple kiss in the street could disprove that phrase.