They say that Maya the Bee lived in a multi-colored country, and now you can too. Far from having to catch a plane and emigrate to another region, Stradivarius proposes us fill with color and fantasy our day to day thanks to garments that promise to break hearts without having Cupid around. Jersey-shaped cropped and cardigan, these pieces can worn together or separately (in both cases, the result is wonderful).

A set that will add color to our coldest days

Whether as a twin set or separately, these new designs come with the intention of filling the grayer (and coldest) days of the year with color. With a high neck, puffed sleeves and cropped, this sweater can be combined with all the styles and pieces that we have in our wardrobe.





For its part, the cardigan is presented in cut oversize and is accompanied by a V-neck and front buttons.





Photos | Stradivarius