Long skirts and midi that are sold the most in Stradivarius this fall are loaded with trends and the street style He has shown us. We tell you how to combine them to succeed as much as fashion girls in version low-cost, taking advantage of the firm’s fall releases.

Knitted skirts with boots and sweaters

Warm and very soft knits continue to be a trend this winter. Better if they come in a very total look, combined with jumpers or cardigans in those same textures and some good high-top leather-effect boots for sophistication and elegance to styling.









Stradivarius slit soft-touch skirt, € 17.99.

Pencil skirts are dropped to the hips

The pencil skirts that have marked our figure for so long by taking advantage of the high waistline, now descend again in the Y2K style. This means below the navel, tight to the hips and creating very two thousand styles.









Stradivarius tulle fitted skirt, € 15.99.

Buttons from head to toe: buttoned skirts with shirts

Long button front skirts have returned to our lives and the street style take advantage of that vertical line they create to build outfits buttoned up to the neck. With men’s shirts is the favorite choice of women insiders.









Stradivarius buttoned skirt, 25.99 euros.

Satin skirts and rustic garments

It’s one of our favorite fall combinations, because the sophistication and delicacy of satin is highly contrasted and balanced thanks to more rustic fabrics such as wool or chunky knit. An ideal way to lower these satin skirts to be able to show them off in our daily outfits.









Satin skirt with Animal Print from Stradivarius, 12.99 euros.

The best skirt prints in total look

If you are going to make a difference in patterns, the Fall trends dictate head to toe. We have seen it in the street style of the best fashion cities, but also in the lookbook by Stradivarius. If there is consensus, it is a guarantee of sure success.









Stradivarius marble print tulle skirt, 15.99 euros.

Slit skirts and knee-high boots

A long skirt or midi with a good opening we love it. But in winter it can be a bit risky if it’s too cold. Unless you take advantage of that detail to show off some good trendy high boots. This winter they wear square toe, cowboy, wide cut or adjusted above the thigh. The choice is yours, because they all look great.









Stradivarius skirt with opening and gathers, 22.99 euros.

Photos | Imaxtree, Stradivarius.