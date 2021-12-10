One of the favorite collections of the season is the Fall-Winter 2021/2022 collection signed by Miu miu. With their collection of minidresses and down jackets invading the street style, the firms do not hesitate to be inspired by these proposals to launch other cheaper ones. Stradivarius This is how he proves it, proving that padded pants could be the must it’s from the season.

Padded pants, the new must of what no we are already prepared

We have come to succeed and give everything, for this reason we want to include each trend that is launched in our day-to-day lives with an open mind and adapting it to everyday situations. During the last Paris Fashion Week, the fashionable girls made it clear to us: this season, padded pants promise to be a must … More if they are signed by Miu Miu.









Stradivarius launches with a collection of the coolest

Whether to achieve the look après ski more divine or to defeat the cold with an extra waste of fantasy, the Spanish firm is pointing to this increasingly upward trend. In the form of two pieces or a jumpsuit, these proposals promise to invade the street with comfort and originality.





Padded water resistant overshirt, 49.99 euros.

Padded water resistant pants, 39.99 euros.





Water resistant padded jumpsuit, 79.99 euros.

Photos | IMaxTree, Stradivarius