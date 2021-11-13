The other night, having dinner with a New York family who had just arrived in Europe, the mother, who broke her leg as soon as she landed, told us that she had already noticed that there is a very different practice with medicines. He gave the example of his eldest daughter, who in the United States was prescribed a narcotic for mild back pain, while here they were prescribed paracetamol for her fracture.

Anecdotes like these indicate not only a cultural difference, but also a huge problem in the United States with the use (and abuse) of medicinal opiates promoted by pharmaceutical companies. Something that forcefully portrays ‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’, the Hulu miniseries coming to Disney + in which the case of Purdue Pharma and the great opium epidemic caused by its drug OxyContin is narrated.

Inspired by Beth Macy’s book, Danny Strong (‘Empire’, ‘The butler’) gets down to work to bring this chronicle to the screen, with Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta and Patricia Riggen as directors and a luxury cast headed by Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

The series tells the story of how a large pharmaceutical company begins to launch an opioid drug on the premise that it does not cause addiction and that it is completely safe. The visiting army does its job and soon a small mining community in the Appalachians start taking this miracle drug for moderate pain without suspecting that it was a first step for a new wave of addicts.

Betting on the portrait, not the narrative

‘Dopesick’ puts all his effort into giving strength to the story. It is so forceful in establishing the facts and the roles of heroes, villains and victims that it borders on the tale. A story that, in addition, is tremendously sinister in everything that surrounds the stratagems of the pharmaceutical companies to dominate the narrative and win the trust of doctors and patients.

In that sense, it recalls the recent ‘Dr. Death ‘in how he illustrates the case in such a way that you immediately feel chills to think about how it plays with the health of the patients. But while the story has a lot of power, the narrative, however, is slightly washed out.

Here two factors come together. On the one hand, the tendency to overexposure and infodump the experience weighs down a bit by feeling like paragraphs dumped directly from the book. On the other hand, the series is told through several time lines with constant jumps that cause a somewhat more dispersed narration than necessary.

And considering how interesting this topic is, which is extremely topical – we read recently that the Oklahoma Supreme Court had thrown down a conviction on Johnson & Johnson for its role in the opiate crisis), it is a bit disappointing that it is not Better written.

On the other hand, we have a cast that is worth gold. While not all are on the same level, Michael Keaton embroiders his role as a country doctor while the young Kaitlyn Dever (‘Believe me’) does the same as a young miner who suffers an accident and is prescribed OxyContin. These are, of course, the biggest human faces in this drama and they are tremendously effective.





Despite the accumulation of plots and some other failed sequence, the series manages to get ahead because the characters make it work completely. It is easy to sympathize with them and participate in their investigations, making everything much more bearable than if they were poorly developed.

In short, ‘Dopesick: Story of an Addition’ is a powerful portrait of the opioid crisis that overcomes a somewhat frustrating narrative thanks to the good work of its cast and the forcefulness of the theme. The result is an entertaining and interesting fiction but that asked for something more.