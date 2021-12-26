After the growth of its digital banking and a review of its network of correspondents, Citibanamex did not renew its alliance with Oxxo This year, the convenience store chain will stop receiving payments and deposits from the bank starting in May.

The financial institution indicated to Forbes Mexico that, as an alternative, customers may carry out their operations through Mobile Banking, BancaNet, toll-free ATMs and branches, as well as in the following establishments: 7 Eleven, Casa Ley, Farmacias del Ahorro, Farmacias Guadalajara, Telecomm and the self-service chain stores Chedraui and Al super.

“Due to a review in our network of correspondents and the solid growth of digital banking, this year the alliance with Oxxo was not renewed. Thus, As of May 1, 2021, deposits can no longer be made to debit accounts or Citibanamex credit card payments at Oxxo stores”, He assured.

According to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), Oxxo is the main banking correspondent in the country, Since of the 43,397 points to make payments or transfers in operation at the end of 2019, the chain represented 43% by adding 20,962.

In the study “Annual Panorama of Financial Inclusion 2020”, the CNBV indicated that in second place is the network You are already, from Compartamos Banco, with 8,289 points, equivalent to 17%, and in third place Walmart, with 3,005 correspondents and 6% of the total market.

Guadalajara Pharmacies ranked fourth, with 2,241 points or 5%, and the convenience store chain 7 Eleven it ranked fifth, with 2,229 correspondents or 5%.

The Commission details that, by type of operations in banking correspondents, 82% were deposits, 11% payment of credits, 5% cash withdrawals, 1% payment of services and 1% account opening.

Meanwhile, 44% of the people who made use of a correspondent in 2019 were between 18 and 29 years old, 45% between 30 and 39, 39% between 40 and 49, while 34% in a range of age 50 and 59 years and only 28% were people from 60 to 70 years.

Recently, the convenience store chain Oxxo entered the fintech business with the launch of its app to send and receive money, called Spin.

