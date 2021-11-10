When does the Irresistible End begin and which stores participate?

The Irresistible End 2021 is organized by Grupo Walmart stores and began from Monday, November 8 to November 21, days in which the best offers and promotions will be made available to the customer.

Walmart details on its website that in addition to the discounts, there are bonuses when you buy online and with the use of the following bank cards:

HSBC: 30% bonus paying revolving in an order and minimum 5,000 pesos, or also 30% bonus on account statement in purchases at 6, 9, 12 or 18 months without interest of at least 10,000 pesos, up to 5,000 pesos bonus .

Citibanamex: in accumulated purchases of 7,000 pesos at 6, 9, 12 or 24 months without interest, get 8% reimbursement with any card (except corporate) and 12% with a payroll deposit account.

Banorte: 10% discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos and 18 months without interest, up to 1,500 pesos of discount.

BBVA: 18 months without interest and three months of bonus on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos. Also 20 months without interest on a minimum order of 1,500 pesos.

Santander: 18 months without interest and 10% discount on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos and with a maximum limit of 1,000 pesos as a bonus.

Scotiabank: 50% more ScotiaPoints on purchases at least 2,500 pesos.

Banco Azteca: 10% discount on purchases of 1,200 pesos up to a maximum of 500 pesos with Azteca Card. This will give a 10% discount coupon for a second purchase of at least 1,500 pesos and the discount is capped at 500 pesos.

Inbursa: 18 months without interest and 10% discount in technology, home and season categories with a minimum purchase of 1,500 pesos. Also three months without interest in the entire online store with a minimum purchase of 2,000 pesos.

PayPal: Make a purchase of 1,500 pesos or more for months without interest and get a coupon of 500 pesos for the next purchase (only on November 8 and 9). Terms and Conditions. In addition, 2,6,9,12 or up to 18 months without interest are offered with participating cards in minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos and includes PayPal.