One of the main drawbacks of the electric vehicle is the progressive deterioration of the batteries, which in addition to being expensive are difficult to recycle. StoreDot claims to have found the solution.

StoreDot, an Israeli company specializing in extremely fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has revealed a new patented technology It will allow battery cells to regenerate while in use, through a seamless background repair mechanism.

The newly developed system includes a set of software algorithms, accompanied by corresponding hardware, that identifies a cell or string of cells that are underperforming or overheating, temporarily disabling them to proactively recondition them to 100% performance. All this without the driver experiencing any interruption to driving or loss of performance in their electric vehicle.

This constitutes an advance in the approach of “Self-healing” For electric vehicles, something that will play an important role in extending battery life and driving range, as well as improving safety by avoiding overheating or any danger of thermal runaway.

The doctor Doron MyersdorfCEO of StoreDot, said that “it is important to us at StoreDot to promote the global adoption of electric vehicles, so that we can all live in a cleaner, zero-emission world.”

Scheme of operation of the StoreDot patent.

“This approach is truly transformative with huge real-world benefits for EV owners, improving the performance, safety and longevity of their vehicles,” he says. “It also plays a crucial role in eradicating range anxiety, which remains the main barrier to electric vehicle ownership.”.

Currently, the useful life of batteries is around 10 years, after which the owner must undertake a expensive replacement. Furthermore, battery recycling techniques are still under development, constituting one of the main environmental weaknesses of electric vehicles.

New technologies

This self-healing cell system is the latest in a series of StoreDot innovations designed to benefit the entire battery ecosystem. Recently, the company obtained patents granted for technologies that give electric vehicles a constant range throughout the life of your vehicleseven when the battery deteriorates.

It has also made available, through open source advancements, hardware and software a “boost” technology that allows cells to receive a higher charge current, providing even faster loading times even in limited load infrastructure scenarios.

These stand alongside StoreDot’s rapid advancement in extremely fast charging lithium-ion batteries for use in the automotive sector. The company is in advanced talks with the world’s leading automakers and remains firmly on track to deliver XFC battery volumes, providing a 50% reduction in charge time at the same cost, by 2024.