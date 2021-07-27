Revenues from the self-service chain Soriana registered a fall of 1.3% in the second quarter of the year, reaching 39,133 million pesos, affected by the closure of 10 stores in the last twelve months.

According to its financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), at the end of June 2020 it had 801 units under its brands: Hipermercados, Soriana Súper, Soriana Mercado, Soriana Express and City Club, while athe same month of this year they dropped to 794.

But nevertheless, the net profit of the supermarket chain reached 872 million pesos, which represents an increase of 5.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

As long as your operating flow (Ebitda) was 2,866 million pesos, equivalent to 7.3% of total income and an increase of 0.5%.

The gross profit of the company amounted to 8,339 million pesos, showing an expansion of 10 basis points against 2020, to stand at 21.3% over revenues, however, it presented a decrease of 1.0% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“The expansion of the margin is mainly due to the good management of the decline and an improvement in income from rentals of commercial premises derived from the gradual recovery that we have been observing in our real estate income,” he said.

