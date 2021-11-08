Yes, ASUS, through a firmware update that we can find on its website, has finally unlocked support for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, based on Zen 3, on its A320 boards. The BIOS / UEFI in particular is an update of the AGESA v2 1.2.0.3c for motherboards PRIME A320M-A Of the brand.

One of the benefits of a series of processors making use of the same socket is that in theory all those that use it will be able to be mounted on the same motherboards. However, a very dirty maneuver on the part of CPU manufacturers, which are the same as chipsets, is to block the use of certain processors on certain boards.

So they join GIGABYTE in adding support for the latest generation of AMD processors on their modest A320 boards, something that officially AMD does not allow. To all this, we must add that everything indicates that AMD is lowering the price of its Ryzen 5000, so if you are a user of one of the old generations of Zen processors, you will be able to upgrade to a much more powerful processor than the one you are using right now.

In any case, we must emphasize the same as we said with the GIGABYTE A320s, and it is nothing other than the CPU update will give your PCs greater performance, but the A320 chipset on ASUS boards will not get the most out of the Ryzen 5000.

AMD disagrees at all

One of the strategies of desktop CPU manufacturers is to make additional profits through the sale of new motherboards. In the case of the Ryzen 5000, they blocked its use in some models that, although they can be mounted, are classified as an invalid processor.

As different motherboard manufacturers unlock the A320 for use with the Ryzen 5000, AMD is putting the wheels on the wheels for users of the X370 and B350. The reason behind this is simple, the A320s were offered to the OEM market and therefore they are cheap low-end motherboards, on the other hand, letting users use their X370s means less profit when it comes to selling the new models for them. manufacturers.

This is a jug of cold water for many users who continue to live in the wrong and believe that those of Lisa Su do not aspire to have the benefits of Intel, its maximum rival. Little by little we should start to forget about AMD as a white label version of its rival, the key to that? The performance of the hardware is what ends up setting its price on the market. And in the cost of a CPU is also its motherboard.