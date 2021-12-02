Stone Ocean is now available on Netflix!

The day we have waited for has finally arrived. That’s right, right now you can enjoy the anime of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix. Currently, 12 episodes are already available, with future chapters available every month on this platform.

After the success that was the adaptation of Golden wind, The fans of this anime could not wait for Jolyne Cujoh and company to have the much loved treatment that David Productions, the responsible studio, is always able to offer the public. This is the official description:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is indicted and sentenced to 15 years in jail after suffering a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium’. Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant in her hand when a strange power awakens within her. Unexplained events happen one after another. During the visit, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever get rid of this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? In the midst of this, a centuries-old feud between Dio and the Joestars reaches its climax. “

As the description points out, Stone ocean marks the conclusion of the story that began with Phantom Blood. However, this does not mean the end of Jojo’s, as future seasons will explore new facets of this universe full of bizarre adventures.

In related topics, here you can learn more about the new Jojo’s manga. In the same way, here we give you five reasons to watch this anime.

Via: Netflix