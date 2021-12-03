Stone Ocean had to trade a joke for copyright

Stone ocean it is finally available at Netflix, and fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are celebrating the arrival of Jolyne cujoh. Over the course of the anime’s early seasons, the series has had to make some changes to character names to avoid copyright issues, and it seems the same will happen with Stone Ocean.

This new anime follows the story of Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro kujo, while trying to escape from a high security prison for a crime that she did not commit. However, during this adventure we also meet one of his friends Ermes costello, who to ensure that the memory of Jolyne is intact, remember the birthday of Mickey Mouse. However, this was changed in the anime by Bugs bunnypossibly because Warner Bros. was involved in the creation of the Part six and they sure didn’t want to get into legal trouble with Disney.

Via: ComicBook