The porcelain that are inspired by natural elegance of stones They are a trend for their aesthetics, and for their perfect adaptation to contemporary architecture and interior design. Its veined drawings vary from fine to thick veins, providing dynamism and fluidity in its harmonic set.

In the stone inspired porcelain line, the Aparici firm launched the Sutton collection. A collection in which each piece has its own character, and in which we can observe the delicate nuances of marble, and the irregular arrangement of the veins generates a dynamic atmosphere within its elegance.





This marbled collection is available in three different finishes. The finish Vagli, is the most daring of the collection, a finish that contrasts the white background with the veining in the brightest colors of natural stones, such as purple and ocher.





The finish Savoie, It has a more neutral tonality in gray colors with abundant texturing and veining. And finally, the finish Piasentina, has a darker gray background with less veining, but more contrasted, as they are veins in white.





In addition, this new collection has two textures in all its models. On the one hand, the texture natural, and on the other hand the new texture lappato, synchronized with its graphic by areas, where the material feels more natural if possible.

