. The structure of the Stuttgart firm in Formula E had been out of the spotlight for several ePrix after starting the season with a firm step.and that today, his partner, has endorsed. In fact,. On his first pole since Rome, the Belgian will try to get back on a podium that has eluded them since the event in Valencia.

Unlike the day on Saturday, the qualifying session started on dry asphalt at a Q1 in which Nyck de Vries set the tone with a time of 1: 20.511. A taste of the pace of the Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02, even if the Dutchman lost first place almost immediately. A first position that fell into the hands of his boxing partner, since Stoffel Vandoorne went on to lead the timesheets after winning in Q2. Only the Belgian managed to beat De Vries, by 52 thousandths. Pascal Wehrlein was also among the best by placing third.

Oliver Rowland finished 41 thousandths behind Stoffel Vandoorne in the super pole.

Despite the efforts and good work of the Mercedes EQ drivers, the evolution of the track was enough for the Q3 drivers to take command of the session. Alex Lynn was first, with Mitch Evans second, both ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne. For his part, Nyck de Vries went from second to sixth after being outclassed as well. by Oliver Rowland and Maximilian Günther. A result that was maintained after Q4, since none of the six drivers from the last session managed to sign a lap among the best. Sérgio Sette Câmara, as the best driver in Q4, was ninth.

The decisive superpole once again revealed the particular ‘resurrection’ of Mercedes. And with a lap of 1: 20.181, Stoffel Vandoorne took pole despite not having the best starting position. The Belgian surpassed Oliver Rowland by 41 thousandths, while Alex Lynn finished 67 thousandths in a tight finish in which the pole position of the Mahindra driver slipped at the last gasp. Nyck de Vries finished fourth, although the distance with his teammate was not even two tenths. For its part, Mitch Evans finished fifth and Maximilian Günther was sixth.

Pascal Wehrlein will start seventh as the fastest rider without a ticket for the superpole in a session in which the performance of his teammate André Lotterer has been very discreet. For its part, Robin Frijns will start eighth ahead of Sérgio Sette Câmara and Lucas Di Grassi. In regards to the title fight, leader Sam Bird will restart at the back of the grid after finishing 21st, just ahead of António Félix Da Costa. All in all, the British pilot has the threat of Jack Dennis and especially from a Nyck de Vries who is among the riders in the front group.

2020-21 Formula E London ePrix Ranking 2