Stockholm City Hall had a great idea in 2013: launch an application that allows you to manage everything related to your school system – in Sweden it is a municipal competence – allowing you to consult notes, dining hours and menus, notify absences, etc.

That big idea soon went awry: the launch of ‘Skolplattformen’ it was delayed until mid-2018, after 105 million euros of the treasury had been spent on its development. And it quickly became clear that the result was a disaster: it was a tremendously complex app, with infinite menus to move between 18 modules managed by up to 5 external companies.





Serve as an example of its reception among users (teachers, parents and students) who the Android version has a score of 1.2 in the Google Play Store.





1) An alternative is developed

So a year ago, one of those parents – Christian Landgren, programmer and CEO of consultancy Iteam – decided to start building his own app: he wrote to city officials requesting information about the Skolplattformen API and, while waiting for a response , began to test it seeking to reverse engineer it.

Within hours, Landgren says, “I started building an API on top of their lousy API.” Then, he joined forces with two other parents and developers to continue the task, opening all possible URLs of the web version of the application and using the browser development tools to find out what calls it made to the platform’s private API.

That was around the same time that the Swedish equivalent of the AEPD imposed on the Stockholm Board of Education a fine of more than 400,000 euros for the serious leaks of personal data from Skolplattformen (They were accessible from Google searches).

Ultimately, the efforts of the three programmers resulted in the launch by Öppna Skolplattformen (‘Open school platform’, in Spanish) in February 2021: all your code was already then available on Github as open source.

It was a relatively simple code, because it only sought to offer access to the functions of the original aimed at parents, not those of teachers or students.

Despite the constant problems of operation, evaluation and privacy of the official app, which could have been partially solved by using the aforementioned code, the Stockholm City Council decided react to the news by focusing their attention on what they understood to be the most important thing: closing Öppna Skolplattformen.



The web of the open source app.

2) The city council incites the police and the data protection agency against programmers

To do this, he contacted the parent users to ask them to stop using the alternative app, claiming that he was accessing personal data illegally, and they even resorted to the same body that months before had imposed the aforementioned fine on them.

At the same time, they decided to boycott Öppna Skolplattformen by changing the code of the official app so that the calls to its API by the first app stopped working.

Then, although they had already started meetings with Landgren to try to reach an understanding, They notified the police that a criminal data breach might have been committed – despite the fact that only public and open information was displayed. and they asked cybercrime investigators to investigate how Öppna Skolplattformen worked.

“They didn’t want to collaborate or even discuss the option to collaborate, they just passed us by and reported it to the police.”

And not only to the police: they also took charge an external audit of a security inquiry … which the city council decided not to publishDespite Sweden’s strong transparency laws: the creators of Öppna Skolplattformen had to challenge the document’s nondisclosure in court.

Then, throughout March, a stupid game of cat and mouse was started: the official app was updated up to seven times to block the alternative’s access to its API, to which Öppna Skolplattformen replied by updating on seven other occasions.

And, while all this was happening and the city council requested the closure of the GitHub repository, the School Board released the police report: “They wrote the police report in such a way that it seemed somewhat scary,” explains Landgren, who weeks later ended up getting a home visit from cybercrime investigators.

In the meantime, the popularity of Öppna Skolplattformen only grew: up to 40 people joined the development of the same, that solved bugs, developed search functions and translated the app into several languages. Even, despite the persecution, they notified those responsible for the official app several security problems.

3) Programmers win

Öppna Skolplattformen had to wait months for approval from the authorities. Police announced in August! that they did not believe that any crime had been committed. When the external audit was finally released, it was clear that as early as February the Stockholm city council knew that no confidential information was being sent to third parties or posed a threat to users. And, of course, the Swedish AEPD did not take any action against the app.

All this forced that, at the beginning of September, the city council announced that it was willing to allow access to its API, both for Öppna Skolplattformen and for any other alternative app. Now, the Öppna Skolplattformen development team is in talks with the city of Gothenburg to develop its new online school platform.

For those in charge of Öppna Skolplattformen, the problem is not limited to Skolplattformen, but Despite the growing Swedish startup sector, public sector technology has lagged far behind, “stuck in the 90s”, with failed projects that take years to complete and are by then completely out of date. According to Landgren, what they were doing with their alternative app was helping to “close that gap.”

