However, let’s not lose sight of the main topic: the shares of the companies that participate in this saga, and of which I will put their ticker in case they are interested in seeing their graphs and, why not, treat themselves to one of these stations at Christmas.

For starters we have Sony (SONY; NYSE), which is one of the production companies that loaned the characters for the film. This decision led to a minimum level of $ 53 in March of last year, and today $ 121.4, thus generating a return of 129% from its minimum and 25% for the year. Due to the breakthrough, the analyst outlook is favorable as the consensus is priced at $ 147.00 and represents an additional 20.8% return.

On the other hand, we have Marvel, a production house managed by Disney (DIS.NYSE), which this year also presented the films Black widow, Shang-chi Y The Eternals, which were attractive, but did not compare to the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition to these projects, Disney operates theme parks and a platform for streaming which has done very well. The performance has been 74% since its low of 2020, as the accumulated to date, where it has faced various issues from lawsuits to caution due to the permanence of the pandemic and the return to the parks. But just look for the price perspective that the market (Refinitiv) has, which is $ 200 by 2022, an additional 34% return to continue in the same.

Of course we have the shares of movie theaters, such as Cinemark (CNK: NYSE), which in traffic issues have not been able to recover from their minimum levels due to the caution that prevails due to COVID-19, in addition to how complicated it has been for the consumer himself to go to a closed place, despite all the measures that establishments have taken to guarantee that it is a safe place. The stock is yielding 97% from its March 2020 low and is expected to be priced at $ 24.50, according to market consensus.