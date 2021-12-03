The actual revival of the musical seems to reach its highest point with the adaptation of West side story by Steven Spielberg. The adaptation of the legendary 1961 film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins is a large-scale display of cinematographic technique and sensibility. The story of hapless lovers surrounded by splendid choreography and an iconic soundtrack is reinvented for a new generation from emotion.

Spielberg has managed to combine a formidable staging and a moving story to create what is perhaps one of the films of the year. Also, carefully fix known script and pacing issues from the original. Your version of West side story It is a careful look at the legendary musical, but taken to new ground. It is no longer about the confrontation between regional or ethnic identity. Actually, the movie is more interested in the sense of belonging.

He shows it with a display of intelligent resources to tell a story, which from a distance can be innocent. How to adapt this fight for love and a deep sense of roots for a new generation? Spielberg makes the decision to build a time capsule in which the setting is a friendly thread. Also to analyze the motivations of his characters from the moving.

Of course, music and dance are protagonists in an immersive and sensory experience. From the intricate choreography to the feel of a large-scale play. The director’s film plays with lighting, scenery and the camera’s gaze to create a consistent timeless vision. West side story it is as relevant as it is powerful in the visual and plot.

The student surpasses all the teachers with ‘West Side Story’

This year, In the neighborhood Jon M. Chu’s controversy sparked controversy over his casting choice and the issue of race in North America. Steven Steven is right on West side story. His choice of a large cast with Latino preeminence makes the film immediately take on another sense of identity. From newcomer Rachel Zeigler as María to the special appearance of Rita Moreno. The perception of what is racial takes on another weight, but it also stands out from any added controversy.

The West side story Steven Spielberg devotes a considerable amount of visual effort to recounting who his characters are. If the ’61 version discussed as best it could with thorny issues such as race, nationality and prejudice, Spielberg opted for a speech much more interested in delving into the inner worlds of his personal. The result is a nimble, deep, and well-constructed film that far outperforms the original.

Spielberg’s musical is a brilliant journey through the fact of the spiritual, love, pride and life

It is no longer just about talented dancers and singers filling the streets of idyllic New York with their talents with innocent regrets. Spielberg’s musical is a brilliant journey through the spiritual, love, pride and life. And while the film, a frame-by-frame homage to its iconic predecessor, it is not a generic product or a lucky copy of an older one. The narrative focus is no longer concentrated (or at least, not so much), in what separates Maria (Rachel Zeigler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort). Spielberg looks at his characters with a sensitive kindness, but also with an intuitive intelligence.

The plot a thousand times narrated about an impossible love, has its own guidelines and dynamics. West side story is a study of New York in the midst of the transition from old to new. In an age when musicals are a mix of exulting gaze on naivety, West side story shines and moves. The film recalls that high-caliber cinema fully returned to theaters. It is also a look at the mature Spielberg that makes clear his love for the seventh art. Undoubtedly, one of the invisible, but most exciting, merits of this great ode to cinematographic language.