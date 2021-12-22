Steven Spielberg and Janusz Kamiński bring present and past together in an exceptional musical

It never ceases to amaze me that, in these times of media premieres, multi-million dollar campaigns and out of control franchises, it is no longer necessary to vindicate not only unexpected surprises thrown quietly or emerging filmmakers who remain with a low profile despite treasuring indisputable talent. Now PIt seems that it is also necessary to raise the voice in favor of great figures like Martin Scorsese, whose ‘The Irishman’ was entombed by tons of memes and the use of CGI; Ridley Scott, whose ‘The Last Duel’ has quickly fallen into oblivion; or a Steven Spielberg who has seen his latest feature disappear under the dense cobwebs of Sony and Marvel.

The King Midas of Hollywood —if he has received this nickname it has not been precisely by chance—, through his five decades of career, he has turned audiovisual narration into magic and successes, cultivating all imaginable genres, tones and registers. It has succeeded, to give a few examples, by approaching the most refreshing and iconic adventure cinema, by tearing hearts with the harshest and most humane historical dramas or by plunging us into the heat of war in instant war classics; but he still had a thorn stuck: the musical.

With his ‘West Side Story’, Spielberg has revitalized, hypervitaminated and supermineralized the Broadway classic that Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins – creator of the original concept – already adapted; and it has done so by keeping intact every last drop of its essence and narrative base and, at the same time, updating its content, nuances, themes and form to the current times. The result, as it could not be less, has been translated into 156 minutes of exceptional cinema and emotions on the surface in which two eras converge under the cloak of simple and straightforward excellence.

Present and past

It turns out, at the very least, curious —if not worrisome— that the foundations on which ‘West Side Story’ were built around seven decades ago will continue to be so valid in the middle of 2021. The racial, migratory and identity conflict that overshadows the romance of Tony and María extends beyond the New York context —in fact, that this same year the magnificent ‘In a New York neighborhood’ was released is not a simple coincidence-; but this is only one of the many links between present and past found in the film.

Steven Spielberg, with screenwriter Tony Kushner They have renewed Ernest Lehman’s libretto adapting it to current sensibilities, which begins with the representation of the characters, in which the members of the Sharks gain a greater weight compared to the dominance of the Jets in the 1961 version. In addition, a new angle has been projected on the character of Anybodys – interpreted by the non-binary interpreter Iris Menas—, and the delicate last scene of Anita and pieces like ‘Gee, Officer Krupke’, much more significant about the social problems of the time, have been resized.





Although the great facelift of ‘West Side Story’ has come for its formal aspect, which evokes the golden age of film Mecca through a new memorable collaboration between the director and his headline PDO Janusz Kamiński. The Pole has photographed the film in 35mm, treating the color, the softness of the textures on the actors’ skin and the pulling of the high lights in a way that projects us seventy years ago and that, combined with an enormous production design and a treatment of the camera marks —free and almost magical— of the house, rounding out a show of the highest category.

To all that has been mentioned so far, we should add a cast in which Rachel Zegler – tremendous discovery – and Ansel Elgort – again, taking us back to the past with their classic star bearing – stand out from their equally inspired companions, and who enriches musical numbers graced by technological advances that take what was already almost perfect one step further.





What has remained intact – and yet still treasuring a stratospheric level of quality – are the lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein and an imperishable story of Shakespearean nature that finds its greatest virtue in its simplicity and that has not needed radical changes to continue to be effective; just a precise combination of tragedy, drama, romance, small doses of humor and a huge heart.

Despite its facelift, I highly doubt that ‘West Side Story’ will attract younger audiences to theaters – in fact, the musical is not a very box-office-friendly genre – but I have no doubt that that, those who venture to immerse themselves in its old and, at the same time, new universe, will be totally in love with a jewel like the ones before that could only have been signed now.