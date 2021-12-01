When I got my hands on the first ‘Magic Mike’ a good season after it hit theaters, I was tremendously surprised by the remarkable quality of a feature film that I improperly prejudged because of its facade. And it is that the work of Steven Soderbergh and his great assortment of characters left me with an unbeatable taste in my mouth that almost managed to replicate its inferior, but equally enjoyable sequel ‘XXL’.

The last Dance

Now, six years after Gregory Jacobs signed the return of Mike and his army of strippers, we have learned that a new ‘Magic Mike’ is in development for HBO Max. The news was transcended through the Twitter account of Channing Tatum, protagonist of the now trilogy, who has shared the cover of the script, entitled ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 – Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Beyond this good news, if something stands out from Tatum’s publication, it is the presence of two code names for the saga. The first one is that of Reid carolin, which he will repeat as a screenwriter after having signed the scripts for the first two installments; the second being that of a Steven Soderbergh that he will return to the controls of the function occupying the director’s seat.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

At the moment we do not have information about the script, the cast or the production dates of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’; but it would be a real pleasure to see a twilight drama centered on good old Mike Lane. We will see how the thing ends, but HBO Max’s future catalog just won a top-notch claim.