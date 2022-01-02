Steps to make a honey facial cleanser at home

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

A facial cleanser with honey can be the ideal solution to wash your face every day. Although its permanent use is not recommended, it is enough to apply it for a couple of weeks.

Honey facial cleanser is an interesting solution to maintain healthy complexion. Not for nothing, honey is one of the most appreciated products in cosmetics.

On the other hand, if you do it at home, much better. Not only do you make sure to use good quality, natural products, but you you are also going to save good money. Likewise, you can combine with other elements to enhance the benefits.

To make your facial cleanser with honey at home, you will only need a few ingredients and a few minutes. In general, works for all skin types, but it is especially recommended for oily or acne-prone skin.

How to make a honey facial cleanser at home?

There are several ways to make a honey facial cleanser at home. In principle, we are going to teach you how to make it in such a way that it works for all skin types and is reinforced with the properties of other products.

Ingredients

To make this facial cleanser with honey, you will need the following ingredients:

Virgin coconut oil: some studies show that this product helps treat various dermatological disorders. Calms, deflates and hydrates.

some studies show that this product helps treat various dermatological disorders. Calms, deflates and hydrates. Apple cider vinegar: This product helps to block acne symptoms. Likewise, it contributes to reducing scars.

This product helps to block acne symptoms. Likewise, it contributes to reducing scars. Tea tree oil: a research established that this product is very effective in fighting mild to moderate acne. Plus, it doesn’t have the irritating side effects of other elements, like benzoyl peroxide.

The last ingredient is, of course, honey. Regarding the quantities, these elements must be used in equal parts.

Elaboration

This is the best part. To make this facial cleanser with honey you just have to mix all the ingredients until they become a uniform paste.

If the coconut oil is solid, heat it in a skillet. Then put everything in a glass jar, cover it and store it in a cool place.

Coconut oil is an ingredient that has more and more applications in dermatology.

Other alternatives to prepare

There is another facial cleanser with honey that is much easier to make, although it does not have as much power as the previous one. In this case, you should only use 3 tablespoons of honey and the juice of one lemon. Mix well and apply it on the face, making gentle massages.

You have to leave for 20 minutes and then remove with warm water. It is recommended that you do this once a week.

It is considered a good option for skin with active acne. On the other hand, you could also make a honey soap. We will explain how.

Honey soap

This soap is used for the face and for the whole body. To make about 8 ounces you will need the following ingredients:

Castile soap: ¼ cup.

¼ cup. Honey: ¼ cup.

¼ cup. Distilled, boiled, rose or coconut water: ¼ cup.

¼ cup. 1 teaspoon nourishing skin oil . It can be made of jojoba, almond, avocado, olive, apricot, argan.

. It can be made of jojoba, almond, avocado, olive, apricot, argan. 12 drops of essential oil: according to your choice.

Mix everything and stir slowly, taking care that the ingredients are well integrated. Then put it in a soap dispenser. Shake before use.

Properties and benefits of honey

Honey is a product with great cosmetic benefits. If you add the other ingredients to that, you will have a high-quality facial cleanser.

Cleaner

Honey has enzymes with suitable properties to eliminate toxins, reduce the oil in the pores and clean the dermis. This makes it an excellent product for leave your skin free of impurities and with a fresh and healthy appearance.

Antibacterial and antiacne

Honey is a natural antibiotic. That is why it has the ability to fight acne-generating bacteria, as well as other microorganisms that affect the skin.

Exfoliator

The high content of sugars present in honey makes it a magnificent natural exfoliant. Helps remove dead cells and, at the same time, it favors the regeneration of the skin.

Healing

This is one of the most appreciated cosmetic properties of honey. Helps to fade marks on the skin and, in fact, it is used to accelerate the healing of wounds and burns.

Provides antioxidants

Honey contains vitamins C and E, so it fights the formation of free radicals. These can lead to premature aging of the skin.

Moisturizing

Honey has a series of components that are ideal for nourishing the skin. Apart from water, has vitamins A, C, D, E and K, along with minerals such as magnesium, calcium and potassium. It has everything you need to nourish the skin and prevent dryness.

It is important to use natural honey without additives for beauty routines.

Usage Tips for Honey Facial Cleanser

The honey facial cleanser can be used first thing in the morning or before bed. Even, there is no problem if you do the cleaning in the morning and night with this product. The indicated thing is to apply it directly on the face.

It should only be left on for 20-30 seconds before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Afterwards, dry your face very well. Take into account that this product is not a makeup remover, therefore, you must remove your makeup before putting it on.

It is important that you shake the bottle well. Sometimes the ingredients tend to separate, so they need to be put back together.

If you experience any redness or irritation after applying the honey facial cleanser, suspend for a week. If the problem persists, suspend completely.

If you have a severe acne problem, do not use this product until consulting with your dermatologist. The same advice applies if you notice any strange reaction.

