steps to follow and FAQ

Doing the process on your computer is quick, but if you don’t remember your PSN password it can be a real hassle. Luckily, there are ways to do the procedure from the console itself .

You can carry out this process from a browser or from your own console .

Drop out PlayStation Plus is a fairly quick process and simple . Sony is quite transparent in this regard and they will not apply penalties or surcharges as they do in some other services on the market beyond the sphere of video games.

Go to Settings and select Users and Accounts. Choose Accounts, Subscriptions and Payments, navigate to Subscriptions and enters inside Playstation plus. You will get a screen where you can extend the subscription or stop auto renew. By clicking on this second point, you will have canceled your subscription for the next month.

What happens if I cancel my PS Plus plan?

All the subscription content that you have downloaded to your console during the period in which you paid for PlayStation Plus will no longer be available and you won’t be able to use it. In other words, all those games that you downloaded for free and with which you expanded your virtual library will no longer be available.

You will no longer have access to online multiplayer. You will lose the possibility of downloading the games that are offered each month on the platform. You will also not be able to take advantage of the discounts when buying in the store and you will no longer have the possibility of store your games on-line.

Will I lose my saves?

Not necessarily, although there are exceptions. In the vast majority of cases, the games you have downloaded from PlayStation Plus will be will be locked on your console until you decide to pay the subscription again.

What yes you will lose will be the service of auto save of games on the cloud. PlayStation Plus offers a 100 GB cloud per user that will no longer be available from the moment you decide to cancel the renewal.

But this does not mean that it is impossible that you can lose your games. If your console crashes or if you are forced to go through a process to restore the console software to factory state, you may lose your games. It is possible to back up your games by hand, but remember that there are video games that do not allow you to copy the game to a external storage (like a USB stick). This restriction exists in some video games because some players could load the games on a computer and edit them. By doing so, they could illegally take advantage of other players, especially in online or competitive games.

How to activate PlayStation Plus

If, on the contrary, what you need is sign up back on PlayStation Plus or is it your first time, Sony also makes it quite easy for you to perform the procedure.

Re-enlist PlayStation Plus

If you have been absent only a few months, reactivate the service It is as simple as going to the same section you entered to request the cancellation and request again activation.

You can do it both from your computer using a browser like from your PS4 or PS5 console. You must follow the same steps that we have explained in the section “How to unsubscribe from PlayStation Plus” and click on the corresponding section.

Activate PlayStation Plus for the first time

Option A: Add a payment method (Card, Paypal …)

From the browser

Go to the PlayStation Store website and log in with your account. Go to Online ID, Payment Management and add a new payment method. The options available in Spain are:

– Visa

– MasterCard

– American Express

– Operators: Orange and Movistar

– Paypal

– Paysafecard Enter your payment details. Add it as a method of default payment if you want the service to be renewed automatically. On the console, go to PlayStation Store and purchase a subscription to PlayStation Plus.

From PS4 and PS5

Access the menu Settings and go to Users and Accounts. Within Bill go to Payment and Subscriptions. Go into Payment methods. Add your data and mark the method as the default if you wish. Access the PlayStation Store application and buy your subscription .

Option B: Using a PlayStation Store credit card

If on the other hand you prefer to use the PlayStation gift cards, the procedure is also very simple. There are cards of 10, 20 and 50 euros, which can be exchanged in the Sony store. They serve so much for to buy the service Playstation plus as to acquire games and apps from the PlayStation Store.

You can buy the codes online or at any physical store. The procedure to redeem the code is as follows:

Web navigator:

Go to the website of PlayStation Store and click on your avatar. Click again on Redeem codes. Write the code and press exchange. The credit will automatically be added to your PlayStation account.

From PS4

Enter the app PlayStation Store. In the sidebar, go into Redeem codes. Enter the code that you have bought and then give exchange. The balance will be added to your account.

From PS5

Go into Settings and then in Users and Accounts. Go into Accounts, Payment and Subscriptions and finally in Redeem codes. Type the code and accept the dialogue to finish.

Once you have your balance in your account, enter the PlayStation Store application and buy the service as if it were just another game.

Option C: Using a PlayStation Plus Gift card

There are also cards 1 month, 3 months and 1 year subscription to PlayStation Plus that you can buy in a multitude of supermarkets, electronics stores and websites.

They are activated both on the computer and on the console following the same steps that we have explained in the previous point.