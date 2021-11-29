11/29/2021 at 06:45 CET

About to turn 34, no one expected Stephen Curry to emerge from the most important injury of his career to lead the Warriors alone to lead the NBA after 20 games. The point guard is having a completely unreal season with true superstar averages racking up nearly 29 points per game while other superstars sink into their averages. It is no coincidence that James Harden, LeBron James or Luka Doncic have drastically lowered offensive numbers this campaign, while Curry continues as if nothing.

Among the possible factors of the downturn of the rest of the stars, two options are indicated as very possible. The first is the change of the ball from the classic Spalding to a Wilson that they say grabs worse. Don Stephen, however, hasn’t noticed the ball change averaging an insane 41.7% on 3-point shots. Recall that Curry not only shoots triples close to the line, but the baskets from the logo have become a personal seal against defenders who do not know what to do with him.

The other factor that has kept Curry maintaining his averages is his ability not to live by the standards of modern basketball. The rule change under attack fouls has limited players jumping against their defender to take fouls. The Warriors leader has not been affected by this change in refereeing vision, but has highlighted his ability to distinguish the wheat from the chaff. His conception of basketball has changed this sport forever, forcing rivals to defend him systematically from 10 meters from the basket and widening a field that his teammates are making the most of.

Curry is behind Andrew Wiggins’ best season of his career, the resurgence of Draymond Green or the irruption of Jordan Poole. His game gives everyone an example that will predictably improve as long as Klay Thompson returns from an injury he has kept in dry dock since the 2019 finals. Curry waits like May water for his partner to green some Warriors who are looking for the ring with the ‘core’ that led them to emerge victorious in 2015.

The point guard is sweet at the moment and has shown everyone that there is no rule that can with him because his basketball transcends beyond everyone. Curry hopes this season to round out a dream career equaling LeBron James in number of rings. The Lakers star may take all the spotlight, but it’s no less true that Stephen has changed the sport of the basket forever and effectively.