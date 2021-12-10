The scene of the accident in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas. You can see cookies and sweets from the injured migrants (Photo: REUTERS / Jacob Garcia)

The dream of 161 Central American migrants turned into a nightmare this Thursday, December 9. During the last hours of the day, the news spoke about a tragic accident that left more than 50 migrants dead on a highway in Chiapas, a state in southern Mexico that borders Guatemala and that in the last decade has become the passage of thousands of people who intend to reach the United States.

The drama had begun around 1:00 p.m. in Comitán, Chiapas, just a few kilometers from the scene of the accident. More than a hundred migrants boarded a trailer with plates 444-DW-4 that would take them to Cosoleacaque, Veracruz and finally to Puebla. All were traveling crowded in the unit, when on the Tuxtla-Chiapa de Corzo highway the trailer overturned due to speeding.

The accident, one of the greatest tragedies that Central American migrants have suffered, was reported at around 3:30 p.m. The driver of the unit lost control, causing him to fall. At the moment of impact, the base of a pedestrian bridge fell away, compressing migrants inside.

Civil Protection of the state of Chiapas confirmed 107 injured people – of Guatemalan, Salvadoran and Honduran nationalities – of these 55 lost their lives, as of this noon on Friday.

According to an official report, the vehicle belonged to the Autotransportes Río Blanco SA de CV company. The unit’s driver fled and so far his whereabouts are unknown.

The accident left at least 55 migrants dead until noon on Friday

This Friday, in an impromptu participation in the morning conference, the head of the National Guard, Luis Rodríguez Bucio clarified that the trailer did not cross any of the checkpoints for the rescue of migrants, it was also stated that the Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office opened for this accident, an investigation folder by the murder crime against who is responsible.

