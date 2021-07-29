(Screenshot)

To avoid another non-essential business closure in this third wave contagions of COVID-19, several states of the country have implemented a new measure: request the vaccination certificate against said disease to enter areas that require it, such as bars and restaurants; Not to mention that many countries already required it from tourists.

Therefore, the Health Secretary (Ssa) reported that it made available a virtual assistant (or chatbot) in WhatsApp, known as “Dr. Armando Vaccuno “, where you can to download this document.

It is important that the only requirement to acquire it is to have received the complete vaccination schedule; that is, the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V or Sinovac formulas. A special case is those who were injected with Jenssen and CanSino, which are only one dose.

These are the Steps to do it:

(Photo: AFP)

1- Send a message on WhatsApp with the word “hello” to the number 56-1713-0557. In response, the chatbot will respond automatically, notifying you that you will receive notifications about your vaccination process by this means, as well as answering your questions about it.

2- In that same message you will be given the option to download your vaccination certificate, so in that same chat you must write “Certificate”.

3- Next you will be asked send your CURP password together with you Name (no surnames) and date of birth.

4- Indicate the vaccine you received and the number of doses; These data can be consulted in the file that you received in the vaccination module.

5- Finally you will receive a new message with various options; To download your certificate select number 2, enter your CURP again and voila, you will be able to download the file that contains your voucher vaccination against COVID-19.

(Photo: CDMX)

Or, if you prefer, you can also issue the certificate through the portal cv.covid.salud.gob.mx , there you will find the brand of the vaccine, the date, as well as a QR code which can be verified by any authority in real time.

