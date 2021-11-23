step by step, application and rules

It's getting more and more expensive to buy an AMD gaming CPU, is it TSMC's fault?

Before you start following the steps that we are going to explain to you so that you can change your name and surname on Facebook, you should know that they exist a series of rules that Facebook demands that they be strictly adhered to in order to approve the process. Otherwise, we expose ourselves to having our account restricted and even run the risk of being expelled of the social network.

What you should know before changing your name on Facebook

Once everything has been clear in the previous point, we are going to launch ourselves to change our name in the Zuckerberg network.

From a computer, go to facebook.com and log in with your access data. Click on the inverted triangle in the upper right corner. Enter the option Settings and privacy. Enter the option Setting and you will be able to access a panel called General profile settings. In the first option you can change your name. You can add both your real name and your alternative names in the “Middle name” option. If this option falls short, you can click on «Add other names». Once you have made the necessary modifications, click on Review changes. If your name is going to undergo a big change, such as, for example, a gender transition, then you should also modify the permanent URL of your profile. To do this, check the second field called “Username”. It will show a Facebook URL and they will let us modify the slug associated with our account. By modifying this value, will change the URL of our bio on Facebook. If the change you are going to make is small, we recommend that you do not touch this second value, as it could make it difficult for some contacts to find you through Google, as it can affect search engine positioning. The modification does not have to be immediate, and you may have to wait for a total of 24 hours for the change to take effect. Usually it is because this type of process requires that a Facebook moderator give the go-ahead.

If the process that we have explained in the previous paragraph does not work for you, Facebook has at your disposal a Contact Form in its help section that will allow us to make a request for a name change.

In this case, this procedure is not as simple as the previous one, since they will require a document that proves that our name is real. The process to do so is as follows: