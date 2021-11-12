Stellantis has launched an ambitious product offensive to be a benchmark for sustainable mobility. This group, which includes brands such as Peugeot, Opel, Alfa Romeo and Citroën, will play the card of nostalgia to boost sales of its new electric cars. Classic models like the Opel Manta and the Lancia Delta come back to life transformed into electric vehicles.

Just a few months ago a very important event took place in which Stellantis, the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer globally, revealed some of the keys to the strategic plan that it has put in place to become a benchmark in electric mobility. The so-called Stellantis EV Day left announcements as relevant as the launch of new platforms, the launch of Gigafactories of batteries, the arrival of new models and the commitment to solid state batteries.

The different brands that make up this automobile conglomerate have begun (or will shortly) their electrification process. On the horizon you can already see the new generation of electric cars from Stellantis. A new line of fully electric models that are called to play a leading role in this roadmap on which the company has embarked. However, and in the face of these new models that are on the agenda, Stellantis wants to go one step further and play the trump card of nostalgia to attract the widest possible audience.

Stellantis’ new electric cars and the value of nostalgia

In recent times we have witnessed how manufacturers have rescued from oblivion iconic names marketed in the past to launch new models. Some models that, on many occasions, have nothing to do with the original concept. However, using a certain name is enough to awaken the nostalgia of the most veteran drivers. And this is precisely what Stellantis will do.

Lancia It is one of the brands that has started an ambitious process of internal revolution. The Italian firm will experience such a number of changes that it will be unrecognizable in a very short time. At least compared to what it is today. Starting in 2024, all new models introduced by Lancia will be 100% electric. What’s more, the new generation of Ypsilon, scheduled for said, will have a fully electric variant among its mechanical offerings.

Once the new generation of the Ypsilon enters the scene, the Lancia brand will focus on expanding its short product offering with new models that allow it to once again be an international brand. And that’s where this comes into the picture Stellantis new strategy.

Stellantis to bring to life classic models transformed into electric cars

The Italian firm has decided to rescue trade names that are part of its history from oblivion. The Lancia Delta will return to the market. Now, it will be converted into an electric vehicle. And it is not the only one, since various reports point to the return of other names associated with the recent history of the brand. The Lancia Thema is another option that is on the table.

However, this strategy is not exclusively aimed at Lancia. In Opel they will do the same. The lightning firm has also started its particular journey that is destined to be a 100% electric brand in Europe in 2028. One of the electric models that Opel will introduce in the coming years is neither more nor less than the reinterpretation of one of his classics. The Opel Manta will come back to life transformed into an electric vehicle.

Following the recent criticism of the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD, it was confirmed that the Opel Manta-e will be a reality and that the production version will be unveiled in the middle of this decade. These are some of the clearest examples of how Stellantis wants to strike a chord with the most veteran drivers to engage them and attract them to this new era marked by electrification at its highest level.