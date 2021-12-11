The PSA Group, now renamed Stellantis after the merger with FCA, it has been characterized by divide sporting endeavors among your brands. Peugeot was in the Dakar and now it returns to the endurance, Citroën competed in the WTCC and then bet on rallies, where it now has no official presence and an interesting ‘racing-client’ program. In parallel, the firm DS Automobiles landed in Formula E in the 2015-16 season, first as a Virgin partner and later as a Techeetah ally, a structure with which he has won three drivers’ titles – two with Vergne and one with Da Costa – and two team titles. But nevertheless, DS may be very close to sharing the grill with another brand of the Stellantis Group, according to the latest rumors.

According to this information, Maserati would be evaluating the option of landing in Formula E to the beat of the debut of the new ‘Gen3’ single-seaters. At the moment there is no firm decision, although this could come with the beginning of the new year to activate the springs for a project of these characteristics for 2023. However, The arrival of Maserati to the electric series does not have to be a substitute for DS Automobiles. In fact, several scenarios are contemplated, ranging from an independent project with one of the teams that does not have the support of a manufacturer to the creation of a team from scratch, going through an agreement with Techeetah with the ‘transfer’ of DS Automobiles to another of these formations without link with a brand.

The most direct way for Maserati compete in the Formula E and have an official program in a series of single-seaters for the first time since 1957 goes through buy license number 12 of Formula E, currently in the hands of the promoter. Audi returned the rights after closing its sports program to Formula E in early 2021, so Maserati could get this license, although it seems the most expensive route. The second option is to join a team without factory support like Venturi or Andretti. The third way is that Maserati becomes a partner of Techeetah, while DS moves to regain its alliance with Virgin Racing or explore the way of forging a new collaboration with one of the teams already mentioned.