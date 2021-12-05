The «Arena Del Futuro» circuit has been inaugurated. A route built by A35 in collaboration with Stellantis and other partners that will allow dynamic induction electric recharging technology to be put to the test in the field. The circuit is located in Italy and is powered by an electrical power of 1 MW.

Stellantis, one of the great colossi of the European automotive industry, has participated in a very interesting project that aims to explore and develop a technology that is destined to be a protagonist in the field of electric mobility. Induction recharging. This automobile conglomerate has collaborated with A35 in the construction of the circuit «Arena Of The Future», a route that has been inaugurated.

This circuit is located in Italy. More specifically on the direct motorway link between Brescia and Milan. The start-up of this route is intended to test in real conditions the electric recharge by dynamic induction. That is, induction recharging the battery of an electric vehicle while it is in motion.

Testing electrical recharge by dynamic induction in circuit

The third phase of the project has already started and is concentrating on testing the adopted technologies. The circuit has a length of 1,050 meters and is located in a private area of ​​the Italian highway A35, near the Chiari Oeste exit. It is powered by 1MW electric power. You are now ready to test in real conditions the recharging of electric vehicles that pass through it.

The first vehicles, a FIAT 500 and an Iveco E-Way bus, have been appropriately equipped to be able to test the system. They have already traveled many kilometers with results that the company stands out as encouraging. The DWPT (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer) system is the main protagonist of the circuit.

Stellantis has participated in this project as part of the electrification strategy presented a few months ago at EV Day. The company plans to invest more than 30,000 million euros by 2025 in electrification and the development of software to support its decarbonisation plans. Offering additional services such as the DWPT system will help Stellantis achieve these goals.

Recharge the battery of the electric vehicle in circulation and without cables



The DWPT technology makes it possible for electric vehicles to recharge their batteries without cables and while on the road. For this, electrified lanes have been created with a system of loops installed under the asphalt. The technology is adaptable to all electric vehicles that are equipped with a special “receiver” that allows energy from the road infrastructure to be transferred to the battery.