Stellantis is ready to revolutionize your sales strategy. It is no longer just the transformation of the traditional dealership concept, but also the sales space itself. The giant directed by Carlos Tavares prepares a new concept that receives the name of Stellantis House, and of which we will tell you what it consists of.

Currently, when you go to buy a new car and pass through an industrial estate, on more than one occasion you will have been able to see that the dealers of the same group are together. For example, those of the three Italian brands par excellence: FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Lancia. Even more than once you will not have had to leave an exhibition of one brand to see the new cars of another, just walk through a corridor completely changing the atmosphere.

Until a few years ago, this strategy was not allowed, which meant incurring enormous costs for dealership owners who were forced to maintain large buildings. A situation that has changed more recently and that has meant conditioning the space for each brand on display, but all within it. This is the concept that the Franco-Italian giant is preparing for the 14 brands that welcomes, under an umbrella known as Stellantis house.

Stellantis dealerships will have environments for several brands, under the same roof

Stellantis House, the new multi-brand exhibitions that the giant is preparing

It is as plain and simple as the greatest number of Stellantis brands are all under one roof. In fact, this restructuring has already begun and will involve an absolute transformation in the -approximately- 15,500 dealerships that the group has throughout Europe. Those responsible for Stellantis in this field have already indicated the new rules of the game, specifying the space that a dealer must have to sell the different models of the group, so in the near future we will see small departments of Alfa Romeo, Citroën, FIAT, Jeep, Peugeot and Opel -Vauxhall- in the UK.

These are the first brands that have been assigned to this strategy, leaving out DS, Lancia and Maserati, and the Americans, except the queen of off-road vehicles. But it will not be the retail owners who organize the brands as they wish. At least not in all locations, but rather some will be governed by the consortium’s market studies. The objective is to create a multi-brand space of all those of the group as long as the available space allows it. In this way, not only will the number of agencies across the continent be reduced, but also improve business performance.

Maria Grazia Davino, Sales and Marketing Director of Stellantis in Europe, explained that the commercial performance of specific brand distributors will be measured, compared to market share, using FIAT as an example. If a dealer of this brand in Rome has a better market share than the manufacturer average in Italy, they will be offered more Stellantis brands to sell. A strategy that It will be launched in 2023 and is expected to be fully completed in 2026.